The governor of the US state of Wisconsin, Tony Evers, has called on President Donald Trump to cancel his visit to the protest-ridden city of Kenosha. “I am concerned that their presence will only hinder our healing,” Evers wrote in a letter published on Monday night. He also feared that a visit would require Trump’s resources to be diverted that would be needed to ensure the safety of the population.

Meanwhile, the White House announced that Trump would stick with his plans and travel to Kenosha Tuesday, as reported by CNN.

A week ago in Kenosha a police officer shot the 29-year-old black American Jacob Blake seven times in the back. A video of the incident shows Blake approaching a car in front of it, while two police officers follow him with guns drawn. When Blake opens the driver’s door and leans in, one of the cops grabs his shirt and shoots. The video sparked a lot of outrage in the United States.

Tony Evers, Governor of the US state of Wisconsin Photo: dpa / AP / Morry Gash

Protests broke out in Kenosha after the shooting, which included violence with burning buildings and cars for two nights in a row. On the third night, a 17-year-old man shot dead as an armed civilian tried to patrol the streets, injured two people and another. The shots were recorded on video by eyewitnesses. The 17-year-old has been charged with two murders, his lawyer speaks of self-defense.

In the past few days, Trump had emphasized that order had to be quickly restored in the city. At the weekend, the White House announced that the president would fly to Kenosha on Tuesday. He wanted to meet with security authorities and get an idea of ​​the damage after the violent protests, said a spokesman. A lawyer Blakes said on the broadcaster CBS that his family had not yet received an interview with Trump.

Biden calls on Trump to condemn all violence

After Trump used violence on the verge of protests The Democrats around Joe Biden are trying to win back the initiative. Biden called on Trump to condemn violence from any political direction. “We must not become a country that is at war with itself,” Biden said on Sunday. So far, Trump has mostly warned of “extreme left” who have a free hand in cities ruled by Democrats.

The mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, who was most recently attacked by the president, started a counterattack. “It is you who created hatred and division,” he said at a press conference at Trump’s address. “What America needs is that you be stopped.” Trump replied within a few minutes and named Wheeler in a series of tweets, among other things, “crazy” and a “fool”. “Strength is the only way to stop violence in the democrat-run cities with high crime rates.”

There have been protests against racism and police violence every day in Portland for months. On Saturday, a car parade of Trump supporters drove through the city, there were clashes. Then on Sunday night a man was shot in the city center. Police chief Chuck Lovell warned against jumping to conclusions about the facts of the matter. Previously, media reports said that the man who was shot wore a baseball cap belonging to the right-wing group “Patriot Prayer”.

Biden stated, “Gunfire in the streets of a large American city is unacceptable. I unequivocally condemn this violence. “He rejects all forms of violence, regardless of whether it comes from the left or the right -” and I urge Donald Trump to do the same. ”

Biden had previously accused Trump of fueling tensions in the country in order to mobilize voters with the message of “law and order”. On Monday afternoon (local time), Biden wants to raise the question of whether Americans feel safe in Trump’s America at a performance in Pittsburgh. Trump and the Republicans have been claiming for days that no one will be safe in Biden’s America. Pittsburgh is located in Pennsylvania, one of the states that can decide the outcome of the November 3rd election. (dpa)