France’s right-wing populist presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is closely involved with Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin. It’s also about the money.

Munich/Paris – The lead looks comfortable before the runoff election on April 24*: According to the projections from Sunday evening (April 10) in the first round of the presidential election in France 2022, the liberal Emmanuel Macron will get 28 to 28.4 percent of the votes . The right-wing populist Marine Le Pen*, on the other hand, is between 23.2 and 24.2 percent.

According to the first polls for the second round, Macron could win by two percentage points. But: Nothing has yet been decided in the fight between Macron and Le Pen*.

Marine Le Pen: Best contacts with Vladimir Putin before the Russia-Ukraine war

Internationally, Le Pen is at least observed with concern in many places. Because: Before the outbreak of the Ukraine war*, she had good contacts with Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin. And your party had accumulated a lot of debt in Russia. “Marine Le Pen was more skilful, although she thinks exactly the same and is even more dependent on Putin” than her far-right competitor Érich Zemmour, said the publicist Caroline Fourest in an interview with the World.

Zemmour also sided with Putin and Russia in the election campaign. Fourest further explained to Le Pen: “Your party owes a Russian bank nine million euros. The deferred payment granted is not insignificant, because this bank is very close to the government. If Marine Le Pen were elected, she would be President of France, but also dependent on Putin’s discretion. That would be a big risk!”

Fourest went to court with the right-wing populist. Also because of their alleged links with Moscow and Putin. “Le Pen has been poisoning our elections for ages. Many French people are fed up with not being able to vote for the candidate of their choice just to prevent another. Honestly, this election has not yet been decided. But I believe in a reasonable France,” she said: “Now we need level-headed Frenchmen who prevent Le Pen with their votes. Otherwise we will be dealing with a president who is destroying our trump cards against extremism and who is also a vassal of Putin.”

Sergei Zhirnov shares the assessment that Le Pen has (or had) close ties to Putin. The former KGB employee and current author has been observing the Kremlin’s influence on French politics for years. “Almost all the important candidates are pro-Putin. Starting with Marine Le Pen,” he recently told Bayerischer Rundfunk.

An example: before the 2017 runoff election, which Le Pen lost to Macron, the right-wing populist traveled to the Russian president. Zhirnov apparently knew a little more about the debts of Le Pen’s Rassemblement National party: “Later, because it cast a bad light on them (Le Pen), Putin hit on his friend Viktor Orban. Now a Hungarian bank is carrying the torch.” Orban’s Fidesz won the elections in Hungary last week – Vladimir Putin congratulated meaningfully.

Marine Le Pen: Rassemblement National is said to have debts in Russia

The Rassemblement National then received a loan of 10.6 million euros from a Hungarian bank for the election campaign, he said. A French President with close ties to the Kremlin? International politics is looking forward to the 2022 French elections and their final result*. (pm) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA