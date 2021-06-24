On June 24th and 25th, the heads of state and government will meet for the EU summit. There could be heated discussions. Exit partially open. The news ticker.

Chancellor Angela Merkel * will meet with her EU colleagues for the summit meeting from Thursday.

Prior to this, she participated in a letter to the EU on threats to fundamental rights and discrimination against sexual minorities.

Discussions with Russia * are also explosive.

Brussels – Corona *, Russia, Hungary, migration and much more: The topics for the two-day EU summit of the heads of state and government from Thursday contain a lot of explosive. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU *) already presented her line in a government statement in the morning in the Bundestag. According to the invitation letter from President Charles Michel, the event will begin with an exchange of views with Secretary General António Guterres of the United Nations on global challenges and geopolitical issues.

EU summit in Brussels with Merkel: countries write worried letters to EU leaders

In addition, Merkel and 15 other country leaders expressed their concern in advance about the threat to fundamental rights and the discrimination against sexual minorities. “We must continue to fight against discrimination against the LGBTI community and reaffirm that we are defending their fundamental rights,” they wrote in a joint letter to the leaders of the European Union. The English abbreviation LGBTI stands for “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Inter”.

“Respect and tolerance are at the heart of the European project,” says the letter published on Thursday. “We are determined to continue these efforts and ensure that future generations of Europe will grow up in an environment characterized by equality and respect.” The letter mentions International Lesbian Gay Bisexual and Transgender Pride Day on June 28th as an occasion. However, the possible discrimination against sexual minorities is also a controversial topic at the EU meeting. It is about a new law in Hungary that restricts access to information about homosexuality and transsexuality for children. 17 EU countries protested against the law. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also found unusually clear words.

Russia alongside other countries on the agenda at the EU summit – additional economic sanctions?

In addition to Hungary, the focus is also on Russia again. The country is to be threatened with additional economic sanctions. According to information from the German Press Agency, the latest draft for the final declaration of the meeting states that there is “the need for a resolute and coordinated reaction by the EU and its member states to any further malicious, illegal and disruptive activity by Russia”. The EU must therefore make full use of the instruments available to it. To this end, the EU Commission * and the foreign representative Josep Borrell should present “options for further restrictive measures”, including economic sanctions.

At the same time, according to the draft for the final declaration of the summit this Thursday and Friday, it should be emphasized that the EU remains open to cooperation with Russia in certain areas. These include, for example, climate protection as well as the fight against international terrorism and health policy. Merkel also advocates formats for talks between Russia and the EU. “What can we do in the cooperation?” Is a question that needs to be answered, said Merkel in a brief press statement after her arrival at the summit. Also: “How do we answer the provocations as one?”

Meeting in Brussels: Ukraine warns EU of summit with Russia

The Ukrainian government, however, has already warned the EU heads of state and government against resuming talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. EU summit with Putin “without any progress on the part of Russia is a dangerous deviation from the EU sanctions policy,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitri Kuleba in Brussels on Thursday. Such a step would prevent Russia “even more from implementing the Minsk agreements” for peace in Ukraine.

Instead, Russia welcomes a return to top-level meetings that Germany and France have discussed. "We rate this initiative positively," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday in Moscow, according to the Interfax agency. President Vladimir Putin * is an advocate when it comes to re-establishing dialogue and contacts between Brussels and Moscow. Both sides need such a dialogue. But there are still no preparations for a summit. (dpa / AFP / cibo)