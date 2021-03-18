The contagions stopped falling and began to grow. The members of the infectious disease committee that advises the President loudly warn that the second wave is on its way. The health ministers of the provinces demanded more restrictions on the borders due to the danger of the new strains. In the Government they study them and have them in a folder, but for now they are delaying them so as not to hinder the Economic recovery.

Worried about detection of the Manaus variant in CórdobaAlberto Fernández will head this Thursday before noon a meeting with the 24 governors to assess the health situation. The only consolation is that for now there is no community transmission of this strain, more aggressive than the one circulating in the country.

This is the first videoconference with the provincial leaders since January 6, when the contagion curve had skyrocketed and the President sought to share the political cost of new restrictions. At that time, despite the idea of ​​”absolute consensus” that the Executive wanted to install, the governors of Mendoza and Córdoba and the head of the Buenos Aires government differed. Finally, Fernández signed a decree with “recommendations”.

Alberto Fernández in a new videoconference with governors to decide the continuation of the ASPO. Photo: Presidency

In the Casa Rosada they affirm that they learned from mistakes of the past – the cost of hard quarantine – and pay attention to “social humor.”

For this reason, and with an eye to dialogue with governors, officials from the Ministry of the Interior and Cabinet ministers communicated with different governors; in particular, with those that border other countries. Gerardo Morales placeholder image (Jujuy), Gustavo Valdes (Currents) and Alberto Rodríguez Saá are some of those who received calls. The Neuquén Omar Gutierrez He went through La Rosada and Fernández’s office, who on Friday will travel to Catamarca to meet with provincial leaders and announce works. The vaccination operation and the arrival of more vaccines will also be analyzed.

Over the weekend, after the President extended the ASPO until April 9 and further restricted flights to countries where there are new variants of coronavirus, it emerged that the President could further discourage travel abroad.

Scientists arriving at the most important offices of the Casa Rosada requested the border closure. The migration department and the Legal and Technical secretariat have already ruled it out. “Is unconstitutional”, They explain.

However, the Executive is studying less critical measures to discourage Argentine travel abroad. Collaborators of the President circulated the possibility of establishing the “canadian model”, Where each passenger has the obligation to pay for the PCR tests and their accommodation for isolation in a mandatory way.

In the Government they assure that it is unlikely and difficult to comply (and that it could even be illegal) to retain citizens in a hotel, which is also in their charge. However, they do not rule out the possibility that travelers have to pay for their own swab at the airport and wait there for the results. They also appeal for effective compliance with rigorous post-trip isolations that must be efficiently controlled by the 24 jurisdictions. “They are dissuasive measures,” they say.

At the end of this Wednesday, in important offices of the Executive there were conflicting versions about the imminence of new restrictions on local circulation. In some offices they do not rule out that before the weekend there will be a return to night restrictions, such as those established in January. The Buenos Aires Vice Minister of Health announced it last Friday, although later his request was relativized by the President’s order to “close as little as possible.”

In the midst of the deliberations and in a climate of secrecy, the Minister of Health Carla vizzotti -who did not want to speak with accredited journalists- held a meeting with the Legal and Technical secretary Vilma Ibarra and with the chief of staff Santiago Cafiero. In the next few days there could be news, they say.

Land borders, meanwhile, remain closed. Air crossings are only enabled for Argentines or resident foreigners. Some voices in the Executive say that the governors understood the danger posed by the new strains and will act accordingly.