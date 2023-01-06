Shaaban Bilal (Cairo, Damascus)

Humanitarian aid workers working in northeastern Syria fear an exacerbation of the cholera outbreak and an escalation of the humanitarian crisis in the region if the United Nations is forced to stop the delivery of humanitarian aid across the border from Turkey, while experts and analysts have called for a comprehensive political settlement in Syria.

The region’s four million people live in difficult conditions, and depend a lot on food and medicine aid brought to them across the border since the UN Security Council passed a resolution in 2014 allowing such aid to be delivered.

The Security Council is scheduled to vote the day after tomorrow to renew the current mandate for another six months. The vote will be one day before the resolution expires.

Health workers in the area, which includes most of Idlib province and parts of Aleppo province in northwestern Syria, fear the consequences if further restrictions are imposed on the humanitarian aid programme.

Senior UN officials, including aid chief Martin Griffiths, have warned that ending the humanitarian aid program would be “catastrophic”.

Idlib has recorded more than 14,000 suspected cholera cases as well as 11,000 cases in Aleppo since the outbreak began in September, making them the second and fourth most affected areas in Syria, respectively.

The two governorates are particularly vulnerable given their reliance on the waters of the Euphrates River for drinking and irrigating crops, and because the health sector in opposition-held areas of Syria has been severely affected by the war that has been going on for more than a decade.

The UN mandate allows agencies to bring hygiene kits, chlorine tablets to disinfect water and equipment for eight cholera treatment centers with more than 200 beds. Some NGOs also deliver potable water to homes.

Political experts and analysts stressed the importance of accelerating the political solution and diplomatic dialogue to resolve the Syrian crisis in accordance with the Geneva process, stressing that the failure to find clear solutions will be an opportunity for the spread of terrorism and extremism, instability in the region and the continued suffering of the Syrian people.

The Egyptian international relations expert, Dr. Ayman Samir, considered that the current global atmosphere indicates the existence of an opportunity for a comprehensive political settlement in Syria, warning that the position of the armed groups does not help the political solution because they raise zero equations far from realistic solutions that could be the basis for the stability of Syria in the future. .

Firas Al-Khalidi, a Syrian political analyst and a member of the Cairo Dialogue Committee and the Geneva talks, indicated that the solution in Syria can only pass through the Geneva process through UN Resolution 2254 and will end all other side tracks, adding that this restores international legitimacy and ends any attempt to A rogue force to tamper with this legitimacy, and this is the demand of most countries and peoples of the world without any doubt.

Al-Khalidi added to Al-Ittihad that for many years all countries and the active forces in the Syrian file have been warned against ignoring the dangers of continuing to manage the Syrian crisis instead of finding a radical solution to it as soon as possible.

Al-Khalidi stressed that finding a real political solution in Syria will impose a new equation on the various actors, establishing an important stage, the results of which can be generalized to other crises facing the world.