Three retirements in three races, two of which with the reigning world champion, who lost in this way two otherwise safe second places. There Red Bull he threw 36 points away in three races with Max Verstappen’s car alone. A disaster, also considering how strong, reliable, close-knit and fast the Leclerc-Ferrari duo is. The season is very long, there are still 20 GPs to go until the end of the championship, but at the moment Milton Keynes has to think about Mercedes rather than looking at the red front, behind for performance on the track but already ahead in the standings. The main problem to be solved is that ofreliabilityhuge Achilles heel for the Austrian team.

At the end of the Melbourne race it was Helmut Marko, historical Red Bull consultant, to analyze the moment of the team. The 78-year-old manager from Graz did not hide the great difficulties that the team is going through, suggesting a future that is far from bright on the horizon. “We don’t just have these reliability issues, which are actually largely unknown to us – he explained on German TV Sky Deutschland – another issue is the weight problem. We are much heavier than Ferrari. This is a difficult issue, even for the cost ceiling. Difficult times await us. We were surprised at how fast Ferrari was today“.

“They had to pay much less attention to the tires than us – Marko continued – Ferrari was in a class of its own and, unfortunately, we were clearly behind, even though Perez did a great race “. About the Verstappen retreatInstead, the Red Bull manager hypothesized a problem once again linked to fuel, but different from what was seen in Bahrain: “It has lost fuel, but we don’t know where and how. She just lost a lot of gas. That’s why we told him he had to stop immediately and preferably where there was a fire extinguisher“, He concluded.