Located on the Rambla de Alcoriza, in the municipality of Orihuela, the La Pedrera reservoir is known for being a regulating tailwater reservoir for the waters of the Tajo-Segura transfer. With a capacity of 246 cubic hectometres, of which 220 are useful reservoirs, and with an area of ​​1,405 hectares, what is the main supplier of water to the areas of La Pedrera and Campo de Cartagena is increasingly diminishing. your reservation.

According to data from the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS), the reservoir currently has 60 hectometres of dammed water, which represents 24% of its total capacity. This figure is almost ten points below the average in which the reservoir was last year at this time (31%) and well below the situation in which it was ten years ago, with 56% of its full capacity. This situation is quite worrisome, taking into account that the La Pedrera reservoir, through the Commonwealth of the Taibilla Canals, is the main source of urban supply for the populations of the Vega Baja region. The scarcity of rain in the Valencian Community means that the water reserves of the reservoirs in the region are in decline, thus generating an increasingly alarming situation of drought.

Camarillas tops the list



From the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) they report that the total stored by the rest of the marshes in the demarcation stands at 335 hectometres out of 1,140 that the total volume represents, which corresponds to 29% of its capacity.

The La Fuensanta reservoir, located in the Carrizosa Strait, in the municipality of Yeste (Albacete), is only one point above La Pedrera, with 25% reserves.

La Fuensanta is followed by the Cenajo reservoir, which is located halfway between the provinces of Albacete and Murcia, in the so-called Strait of La Herradura. This reservoir has stored 118 cubic hectometres out of a total of 437, which represents 27% of its capacity. Among the most important reservoirs, the Camarillas reservoir stands out, located in the Almadenes Canyon of the Mundo River, in the municipality of Hellín (Albacete). This reservoir is currently at 50% of its capacity.

From the CHS they point out that these levels are close to the alarm for drought, located just 0.002 points from the index that decrees the alert for shortages.