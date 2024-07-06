Home page politics

Macron is hardly seen and the French election raises the question: Where is the president? His disappearance is causing unrest and criticism.

Le Toquet – Emmanuel Macronthe French president, initially caused unrest in his country by announcing new elections, only to then withdraw from public life – just as the new elections were taking place. Macron and his wife Brigitte were spotted walking along the Atlantic coast around the first day of voting (June 30).

There followed a period of silence from Macron. At the end of the first day of voting, it was not Macron who spoke, but Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. “Never in our democracy has the National Assembly risked being dominated by the extreme right as it did this evening,” he said. At the ministerial conference on Wednesday (July 3) it was not Macron who spoke, but government spokeswoman Prisca Thevenot, and suddenly it became very quiet around X.

French President Emmanuel Macron in Le Toquet, dressed casually for once. © JEREMY AUDOUARD / AFP

“Demacronization” to save France from Le Pen: Macron’s absence is strategy in the new elections

Macron’s popularity has suffered greatly recently. “Macron démission” (Macron resignation) was already a common slogan at demonstrations in France long before new elections were under discussion. According to The Times The period after the announcement of the new elections has further damaged the president. The party leaders of the governing parties demanded The World a “demacronization” of the campaign. Eventually, even Macron’s face was removed from the campaign material.

A Renaissance politician who wished to remain anonymous said loudly PoliticoMacron underestimated “how much the public was put off by his personality.” He added: “It’s not really that he heard our message, he was more forced to hear it.”

Macron goes into hiding in the Atlantic during new elections in France – and receives criticism

On Saturday, an air show took place in Le Touquet, where Macron was last seen. The French president stayed in the background wearing a black baseball cap and leather jacket, a smile on his face. The Parisian commented that this picture was “in complete contrast to the cataclysm that is hitting the political family of the head of state”.

The French media criticized the president’s behavior as a “provocation” and a “catastrophe” in view of the election results. In the results of the first day of voting, the far-right party Rassemblement National received the most votes with 33.15 percent.

Hide-and-seek game in French election comes to an end: Macron soon looking for alliance

The alliance of left-wing parties, the “Nouveau Front populaire”, received 27.99 percent. Macron’s governing coalition Ensemble only came third with 20.04 percent, followed by Les Républicains with 10.23 percent. Since Macron already rejected cooperation with the left-wing populist party La France Insoumise, which is also part of the left-wing electoral alliance, at the ministerial conference, the possibilities for other coalitions are limited.

“Perhaps it is an opportunity to reinvent the way we govern,” said Gabriel Attal in Radio FranceHowever, to gain a majority, Macron would have to move either to the left or to the right. One thing is certain: Macron’s quiet days are probably numbered.

After the second round of voting (July 7), Macron will have to worry about parliamentary majorities and the formation of a government. The resignation of the French president is currently seen as the last option. Discussions are more likely to focus on forming a loose coalition or a so-called cohabitation, a type of minority government. (lismah)