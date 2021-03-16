The insistence of President Alberto Fernández in asking Congress to believe a bicameral commission of cross control of Justice increase the worry in court.

The head of state also criticized the Supreme Court for issue “few failures” per year and reject extraordinary resources with a simple procedure.

The statements of the head of state to channel 9 of TV caused more unrest among different judges and prosecutors in the framework of the offensive of the vice president against Justice for the eight prosecutions she has.

Precisely, one of the reasons for the resignation of the president’s partner, Marcela Losardo, from that portfolio was to clarify that this commission can not sanction or throw judges. It did so after the stokers of Cristina Kirchner, Senator Oscar Parrilli and the Director of Legal Affairs of the Senate Graciana Peñafort fervently supported the initiative.

Fernández reiterated on Monday that “the control of the work of the judges has to be done by Congress. I asked for it in the speech of March 1”. He recalled that he asked Parliament to create this commission to “make a control on the operation of the Justice, not on the sentences. It is clear that it cannot review sentences ”.

He affirmed that “the Court says that it obtains more than 20 thousand sentences per year. But when you look, really are 200 or 300. The rest are a board of resolutions that only says I do not make room for the extraordinary appeal. Without giving explanations ”.

So the president coincided with the head of the bicameral Intelligence Commission, the ultra-Christian deputy Leopoldo Moreau, who announced that his bloc will present a project to regulate the criteria of the Court to reject or accept such measures and stipulation of deadlines. Moreau also announced that will promote political trials, surely after an opinion from that future cross-control commission, to common judges and to “all” the members of the Court.

High judicial sources consulted by Clarion they responded to the president that, on the one hand, “the Constitution does not give Congress any power of control on the Judiciary ”.

The only power given by article 75 “is to create courts lower than the Court, but once created, it does not even have the power to appoint the judges who are proposed by the Executive Power with the agreement of the Senate ”.

The sources explained that “the only real cross-control measure that the Constitution gives to Congress It is the political trial of the judges of the Court Supreme in its article 53 “.

The control of common judges “is delegate by the Constitution in art. 114 to the Council of the Magistracy, which is the only one with disciplinary power over judges with the exception of those of the Court ”.

The sources wondered if Congress cannot sanction a judge, “How and why could I summon him to explain his work?”

. So, “what would that cross-control commission do next ?: forward the statement to the Council of the Magistracy. That is precisely what the accusation and discipline commission of the Council and the Jury of Prosecution work for ”.

In reality, the Kirchnerists want to make a “political show” by summoning judges to Congress to try to discredit them before public opinion.

The Council of the Magistracy is the one that articulates the work between the Congress, the Executive and the Judicial “for that reason it is made up of representatives of these three powers.”

Regarding the president’s criticism of the Court, the sources explained that “there is no ‘arbitrary remedy’ in the federal order, as he mentions. It is called an extraordinary appeal ”.

The power of the Court to discretionally reject an extraordinary appeal federal “It is in law 17,454, that is, the Civil and Commercial Procedure Code”.

Article 280 of that code says that the Court can use the “healthy discretion” to reject a resource. “If the Court does what the law requires, it is not a problem of the Court, (which does not make laws), but of the Congress. That Yes, Congress can change the law”, They added.

In 2019 the Court issued 7,246 sentences giving resolution to 29,263 cases. “Each of these 29,263 is analyzed, studied and signed individually”, counted the judicial sources.

Kirchnerism deepened its attack on the Court since December of last year when it confirmed the conviction of the former Vice President Amado Boudou to 5 years in prison in the Ciccone case by rejecting an extraordinary appeal based on article 280 of the Civil and Commercial Procedure Code. And Cristina fears that this mechanism will eventually be applied to her appeals before the Court.

“Of these 29,263 only 2,831 rulings were resolved by article 280 of that code and 580 rulings for non-compliance with agreed 4/07 which are technical errors attributable to whoever makes the claim before the Court ”, the judicial sources finally explained.

