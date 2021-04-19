Brenda Asnicar (29) published a series of videos on his Instagram account, where he accumulates more than a million followers, which generated extreme concern in the networks.

It is that in the stories, which he later erased, it is seen the actress dancing with a friend, wearing sunglasses and a glass of drink in hand.

.But not only that, the fans warned that behind the scene there is also a plate with what appears to be a white powder line and a card. Many linked this image to an alleged drug addiction.

Brenda Asnicar, in the controversial video.

The capture of the video where the dish in question is seen went viral from the Instagram account @ Chusmeteando1 and generated a lot of concern among fans of the actress, who set off alarms for his health.

One of the journalists who retweeted the photo and expressed concern about Brenda’s condition was Pilar Smith, who wrote: “Brenda Asnicar needs help! I agree.”

News in development