Concern of the United States and the Prosecutor for Total Peace of Petro

February 6, 2023
Fiscal Total Peace

Prosecutor Francisco Barbosa (right) during his visit to the US this week.

The head of the investigative and accusing body warns of the possible entry of pure drug traffickers into the process.

The attorney general, Franciso Barbosa, during his recent visit to the United States, reiterated his concern that drug traffickers seek to enter the National Government’s total peace process.

The concern of the head of the investigative and accusing body is shared by the justice of the North American country.

The specific fear is that pure drug traffickers seek benefits, such as the suspension of arrest warrants, as heads of the ‘Clan del Golfo’.

Even the president of the Senate, Roy Barreras, has expressed his reservations regarding the offers of the Government which he considers “too generous” with the traffickers.

However, Danilo Rueda, the presidential adviser for peace, has addressed those fears. “Unethical lawyers are asking drug traffickers for money with the false promise of prison transfers and even the suspension of extradition processes”, he affirmed, implying that the Government is and will be alert to avoid “collections” in the peace process.

It should be remembered that the National Government filed in the Congress of the Republic the Submission Law, which will begin to be debated by parliamentarians in the coming weeks.

