Will the looming second wave be handled in the same way as the first in senior citizen facilities? Families, residents and staff hope not, as the latter had been so painful, causing thousands of deaths and a badly lived confinement. However, a certain vagueness persists on the strategy to be followed, at a time when the number of infectious outbreaks is increasing every day, including in nursing homes. “The current situation calls for the greatest vigilance”, because we count “121 active clusters” in nursing homes, recognized, Wednesday, Olivier Véran, during the national meeting of Ehpad in Paris. For the Minister of Health, “The only way to protect the elderly when the virus is raging (in these establishments) is to isolate them”. But, he adds immediately, the ” measures “ have to be “Proportionate to the situation”.

Isolate, do not confine

In several places, the question of reconfinement was quickly resolved. The nursing home in Severac, in Aveyron, recorded its 11th death this week since September 10, and 50 residents are positive for Covid, as well as 20 employees. The elderly are therefore “Confined to rooms and under close surveillance”. In Pulnoy, near Nancy, the Les Sablons retirement home has lost 14 of its 84 residents, swept away by the virus. The situation seems stabilized but the visits of relatives, which are to resume this Monday, will be made “In a very regulated way, by appointment, in an airlock”. “We were imprudent. We should not have deconfined as we did in June ”, deplores Daniel Cilla, the chairman of the board. Manager of 450 private homes in France, the Korian group says it applies a balanced strategy, excluding the ban on visits. “Isolation, yes, but not confinement, catastrophic for the elderly”, justifies the business.

” Worry “, the association of directors of retirement homes (AD-PA) claims, it, above all to the executive “Hires”. “The staff are exhausted and for some disillusioned. The upgrades promised by Ségur do not concern them, Covid bonuses are late and supervision rates remain too low. A law on old age is good, but the urgency is to create jobs in this under-resourced sector ”, press the director of AD-PA, Romain Gizolme.