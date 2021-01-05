Donald Trump continues to fight against his election defeat. All defense ministers still alive have now called on the president to recognize the result.

Washington DC – Donald Trump will not be deterred. Against all odds, the president is sticking to his resistance to the results of the US election, even though he has come up with his concerns a dozen times American courts failed is. Many politicians and experts fear that Donald Trump the US military instrumentalize for his own purposes. That’s why everyone is still alive now Ex-Secretary of Defense with an urgent appeal to the departing US presidents turned.

Donald Trump: Ex-Defense Secretary Clearly Warn US Presidents – “This Time Is Over”

Ten former US Secretary of Defense have in one Opinion articles in the Washington Post at Trump appeals to the outcome of the US election 2020 acknowledge and warned that the US military should not play a role in the outcome of the election. The signatories include Ashton Carter, Dick Cheney, William Cohen, Robert Gates, Chuck Hagel, Leon Panetta, William Perry, Donald Rumsfeld – as well as James Mattis and Mark Esper. Mattis and Esper directed both under Trump the Ministry of Defense.

In the article, the Defense Minister, Trump did his ability to contest the result, exhausted. The US President must now give in. “Our elections have taken place. The results were recounted and checked. Motions contesting the election result were examined by the courts. The governors have confirmed the results. And the electoral council voted. The time to question the outcome is over. “In addition, they warned: Efforts that US armed forces in solving electoral disputes, the US could be “in dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory“

Military leaders like that US chief of staff Mark Milley have already had the neutrality stressed by the US armed forces. Explained in August Milley “In the event of a dispute over any aspect of the election, the law requires the US courts and the US Congress to resolve all disputes, not the US military. I see not matter for the US forces in the process.“

After losing the US election: Trump and supporters are sticking to their course

Many in the United States apparently fear that Donald Trump with unconstitutional means could hold on to power. A recently from the Washington Post published Phone call between Donald Trump and the election officer of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, made that clear recently. By doing hour-long conversation practiced Trump massive pressure and demanded the Election officer up, the voices to count again in his favor.

At the 6th January will republican and Democrats come together in Congress and officially the election victory of Joe Biden to confirm. Actually, this is a purely formal matter. The votes of the electorate are counted and the election result officially confirmed. But in advance a group of eleven senators around Ted Cruz announced that it will object to the election result. At Wednesday’s meeting they want one to be set up Investigative commission demand. This should be a ten-day examination of the Election result make. Leading Republicans like the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, have called on their party friends to defeat Donald Trumps to recognize and confirm the votes of the electorate.

Even before this date, on Tuesday (January 5th), all eyes will be on Georgia: There a runoff election will determine the future majority in the Senate. (phf)