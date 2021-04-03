The United States Embassy in Cuba warned this Saturday about the “slight” increase in illegal emigration from Cuban rafters trying to reach that territory through the Straits of Florida.

The US government reminds them that “jumping into the sea in these unsuitable vessels is illegal and extremely dangerous“Lieutenant Commander Mario Gil, Coast Guard liaison of Washington’s diplomatic representation in Havana, alerted on Twitter.

The message includes the request to use “legal, safe and orderly ways” to emigrate to the northern country and thus avoid illegal roads in that attempt.

“Protect your loved ones, avoid illegal migration,” cries the message.

His call comes almost a month after the Cuban authorities reported the sinking of a boat carrying national rafters near the Bahamas, with a death toll, several missing, including women and children, and 12 survivors.

It is currently impossible to carry out immigration procedures at the headquarters of the US legation in Havana due to the reduction of personnel in response to the “acoustic attacks” alleged by Washington in 2017.

The United States warns Cubans to seek the “legal route” to emigrate. Photo: AP

Therefore, Cubans who need to process a visa or some other consular service must do so in third countries.

The short video posted on the Embassy’s Twitter account shows images of the precarious ships made by Cubans who intend to touch US soil at the risk of drowning or being deported if they are intercepted.

The United States Coast Guard indicates that from October 1, 2020 to the present, its crews they have intercepted 87 Cubans compared to 49 for the same period a year ago.

One of the last such episodes occurred in March, when the Bahamian authorities rescued a group of six Cubans trying to reach the US shores.

The arguments of Cuba

Cuba ensures that the United States encourages illegal migration by suspending the processing and granting of visas of immigrant and non-immigrant in your Consulate in Havana and the transfer of these procedures to third countries.

The coronavirus crisis aggravated the crisis in Cuba and they warn that illegal emigration is growing. Photo: AFP

The validity of the 1966 Cuban Adjustment Law is also one of the factors that encourages illegal departures, according to the island’s government.

This rule allows Cubans to apply for permanent residence in the United States for one year and one day to stay in that country.

To this is added the breach of commitment of the United States to guarantee legal migration from Cuba to that country of a minimum of 20,000 Cubans per year, according to the authorities of the Caribbean nation.

Since the triumph of the Cuban revolution in 1959, the Florida coasts have been the final destination of many Cubans fleeing their country.

In 2017, then-President Barack Obama, who agreed to normalize relations with Cuba together with former President Raúl Castro, eliminated the “dry feet / wet feet” policy.

This policy began to be applied in 1995 and allowed rafters who managed to set foot on US soil to stay and even obtain permanent residence.

Source: AFP and EFE

