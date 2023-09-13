Alberto Núñez Feijóo, in the center of the image, during the National Board of Directors of the PP, this Monday. ZIPI ARAGON (EFE)

Two weeks before his inauguration, Alberto Núñez Feijóo is already acting as leader of the opposition. Although he is formally the one who can become President of the Government, because Parliament will vote for him at the end of the month, the leader of the PP is focused on deploying a political offensive against the possibility of the PSOE agreeing an amnesty with the Catalan independentists. . In this way he assumes, as he also acknowledged on Monday before the PP leadership, that his is going to fail. The strategy for the investiture of the popular leader is beginning to cause concern in some sectors of the PP, who are not clear about the steps that are being taken until it is held. “The weeks are getting long,” admits a regional president of the PP, who also fears, like other leaders, that Pedro Sánchez will close an agreement for his investiture with the independentists just at the door of the PP leader’s inauguration. .

In his speech this Monday before the National Board of Directors of the PP, Feijóo stressed that the date of his investiture had been defined by the president of Congress, the socialist Francina Armengol, in what some leaders detected as an attempt to justify the 35 days that They will pass from the King’s commission to the debate. It was the PP, however, who pressured Armengol to set the date at the end of September and not at the end of August, the other possibility that was on the table. The result is a full month for a political operation that was quickly revealed to be doomed to failure. Although at the beginning the PP leadership still held out hope for a deal with Junts or the PNV, Feijóo has already thrown in the towel, as he acknowledged before the PP leadership – “I don’t have much hope, but it is my obligation to try,” he confessed. to his own―, and it is increasingly difficult for him to justify his attempt.

This is what some popular sectors believe, where there is concern that the risk of going to an investiture debate if the alternative majority has closed an agreement has not been well calculated. “As we find ourselves with an agreement before Feijóo’s investiture… Sánchez knows how to play this,” reflects a popular baron, who was made clear by the leader’s words in private on Monday that the PP has “between very difficult and his investiture is impossible.”

Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Cuca Gamarra, this Monday during the meeting of the National Board of Directors of the PP in Madrid.

The contacts with Junts per Catalunya, which Feijóo acknowledged this Tuesday had already occurred discreetly, also agitate the PP internally. First, there was internal noise only when defending the meetings with Junts. But after Feijóo has revealed the contacts it also raises doubts in the party. “There is a danger, which is that those from Junts will come out and give their version, and with how complicated they are…,” warns another baron, who believes that “the strategy catch-all It is impossible and it only wears out.” On the other hand, other regional presidents of the PP, although they recognize “the difficulty of teaching about the fine print” of this political decision, do defend dialogue with Puigdemont’s party. “Sit down and talk, yes, although polarization leads people to say that you shouldn’t have sat down,” says one of the new batch that emerged from the May elections.

In some popular circles they believe that Feijóo has not been right since the general election campaign on July 23. “Since the last week of the campaign nothing has gone well for us. Even if it is by mistake, you will have to get something right,” says an advisor from an important PP barony. “Some steps are not understood. First this slow pace for anything, but then we take a step, like Junts, and we end up having to explain it or rectify it…”, he complains.

Perhaps aware of internal doubts, Feijóo conveyed the message to the party’s senior staff this Monday behind closed doors that they should trust him. The leader emphasized that he knows what he is doing and that he is in charge, according to sources present at the meeting. Despite the swell that rocks the ship, no one sees an internal movement against the Galician politician in sight. This Tuesday, Feijóo claimed credit for having won the elections last July, although he did so without a sufficient majority to govern. “I did not pursue this chair, but I came to occupy it because the presidents asked me to do so due to the crisis in my party. I respond only to the polls. Useful is a politician who wins elections. I have presented myself five times: I have obtained four absolute majorities and a relative majority,” he defended in an interview on Telecinco, in which he said that he is not afraid that no one will want to challenge him for leadership.

Despite the growing unrest and the remote possibilities of success, the popular leader is determined to go to his investiture debate on the 26th and 27th of this month. Sources from his direct team confirm his firm intention to attend no matter what happens. “We have a commission from the King and the ability to make a speech that Pedro Sánchez is going to have to listen to sitting there,” argue Feijóo’s collaborators. The management insists on the thesis that “there was no other alternative” and maintains that the operation is going well. “We are pumping oil, knowing as we all know that it is not going to come out,” defends a member of the leadership. Despite the risks, Feijóo has decided to move forward even though he is in the dual role of candidate for the presidency of the Government and leader of the opposition.