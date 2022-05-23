The new reorganization of the Firefighting and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) due to lack of personnel may cause the Lorca fire station to lose 15 of its 40 troops to be redistributed to other municipalities.

The chief sergeant of the Park, Ginés Sánchez, warned that this will prevent having a second crew of firefighters to deal with fires that occur simultaneously.

He added that the figure of the 24-hour sergeant who coordinates emergencies has been eliminated in the Lorca and Molina de Segura parks, so now it is the head of the Murcia guard who determines the priority and that delays the response time for the intervention. of the troops.

The secretary of the staff board and union delegate of the CCOO, Sergio Rubén Nicolás, said that “there is a lack of firefighters in the Region of Murcia” to serve the population safely and criticized the fact that the publication of the bases of the call for the 70 places to which the regional government committed.

The mayor of Lorca, Diego José Mateos, the PSOE regional deputy Fernando Moreno and the Councilor for Emergencies, Isabel Casalduero, met on Monday with members of the Lorca park to learn about their situation.

Mateos said that the PSOE will present a motion in the municipal plenary session to propose emergency measures to the regional government in the face of the “chaotic situation” of the firefighters in the Region of Murcia as a result of “bad continuous management over the last decades” that “It is causing a serious risk in terms of fire safety and rescue.”

The mayor demanded that a crisis committee be formed “as soon as possible” made up of the regional government, the municipalities that are part of the permanent commission, among which is that of Lorca, and the union representatives of the firefighters to Look for solutions.