Anthony Davis has been dragging some discomfort in Achilles tendon a while and, at least for one night, the franchise and the player have agreed to stop. How he is facing the next one will depend on whether the loss is extended or not. The medical examination carried out on the player did not show significant damage to the area, but it was the power forward’s bad feelings that set off the alarms..

The ailment is neither more nor less than Achilles tendonitis of the right leg. The area is one of the most delicate for an athlete, especially for basketball players, hence the existence an additional concern over who is the second most important piece of the team defending the title.

Davis’ numbers have been reduced this season, very close to the previous one for the Lakers and the Heat. That little rest made LA consider giving more breaks, at least in the first weeks, to players like Davis.

AD even said a few dates ago that he gave “disgust” because he wasn’t making as many shots and because he needed more aggressiveness if he wanted to get back to the great level he hit in the Florida bubble.

Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell they can assume their minutes with Kuzma changing position also or with Morris taking more minutes.

Anthony Davis has already been lost three matches this season, but for a hit in the part of the quadriceps. The Achilles already worries more.