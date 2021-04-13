The National Commission for Justice and Peace of the Argentine Episcopal Conference (CEA) today expressed its “profound worry and regret“in the face of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released on Tuesday, he highlighted his alarm “for the unequal distribution of vaccines“in the world, and reiterated the request of Pope Francis to reach all nations in an equal manner.

“It is urgent and necessary a concertation of all the political forces of government and opposition at the national, provincial and municipal levels, to establish a common policy in the face of the serious challenge,” says the text.

Along these lines, the commission insisted on asking “all of our political, social, economic, and trade union leaders to – with the greatness that this grave moment requires – to strengthen the federal consultation mechanisms and to cooperate responsibly in the necessary unity of all the Argentines based on the common good “.

Along these lines, he asked “to agree on the necessary actions to protect the most vulnerable population through joint efforts with the vaccination campaign, observance of health protocols and the development of economic and social assistance measures.”

The CEA body specified, in its statement, “its deep concern and regret for the difficult time the world community is going through as a result of the worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

In particular, he highlighted his “alarm at the unequal distribution of vaccines and the lack of commitment from large states with the initiative of the United Nations, as well as the request of Pope Francis to reach all nations equally and without discrimination. “

In this context, he stressed that “this second and most serious wave of the pandemic has reached our homeland and affects us significantly, both in the number of infected persons and deceased persons “.

In the same way, he urged “everyone to take up all the precautions of care (social distance, disinfection and hand washing, correct use of appropriate masks), which are essential to defeat the pandemic.”

He also thanked the vocation of service of the health, education and security forces workers in the midst of the pandemic.

Source: Télam

DD