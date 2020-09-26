The intense speculation about what the Army’s position would be in the face of a possible contempt of President Donald Trump to abide by the electoral results has caused deep anxiety among the military high command and the Department of Defense, who insist that they will do everything possible to maintain the Armed Forces on the sidelines.

A few weeks before the elections, the civil authorities and the general public are looking to the Army for guarantees as the ultimate defender of the Constitution, in a situation without precedent in the history of the United States. In a country where the role of the military is reserved for operations abroad, inhibited from intervening in domestic affairs, fears that Trump could involve them in the post-election chaos are growing in the military.

General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reiterated to legislators his deep belief in the principle of an apolitical Army, and not envisaging any role in the electoral process. In the event of a dispute, the resolution would fall by law in the courts and in Congress. But the generals’ public statements have not stopped an increasingly heated debate in the military about what their role would be if a disputed election sparked unrest.

Anonymous Pentagon sources have acknowledged conversations between the military command about the possibility that Trump invokes the Insurrection Law and tries to send troops to the streets, as he already threatened and did during protests against police brutality and racism during the summer. A move that tested the Army’s tolerance of the president’s demands, and which both General Milley and Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper opposed.

In an open letter posted on the Defense Department website in August, two retired officers and Iraq war veterans, John Nagl and Paul Yingling, urged General Milley to “give the order” and to remove Trump by force if refuses to leave office at the end of his term.

General resignation



Pentagon officials, who have dismissed a similar situation, have indicated that such a task would fall to the federal Marshalls or the secret service. A hypothetical scenario in which Trump orders the Army to intervene to confront the riots if the results are not complied with, would cause, he maintains, the resignation of high-ranking generals, including General Milley.

As November 3 approaches, the dilemma among the military is what to do in the nearly three months between Election Day and the inauguration on January 20, in the hypothetical situation that Trump used the post-election riots to arrogate the choice. For now, the generals reiterate their position to keep the Army out.