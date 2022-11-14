Supermarkets face “with concern” the strike called by the National Platform in Defense of the Transport Sector, which starts today. They will support the strike, according to the organizers, about 1,500 carriers in the region.

The general director of the Association of Supermarkets of the Region (Asumur), which brings together the main food distribution companies, recalls that in the strike called last March, which lasted for more than two weeks, “the industrial estates and logistics platforms and supply was interrupted” with supermarkets, causing a lack of certain products on the shelves.

Ruano underlines the high product rotation that these establishments require for their normal operation. “There’s a lot of fresh produce, a lot of fruit and vegetables, and those are things that supermarkets don’t have storage capacity for,” he says. Although he is confident that the lack of support for the strike, which has not been seconded by the majority organizations, will prevent a massive blockade. «The closure of a few hours has no consequence, beyond some delay or the fact that there may be a shelf with some absence of specific products. The problem is when this remains over time », he warns.

Establishments anticipate orders and replenishments of products and rush their storage limits



The representative of the supermarkets also considers that on this occasion the large chains are “more prepared” than in the previous strike. “The experience of the other strike will help us to anticipate orders and replacements within our capacities in the different supermarkets.” Despite everything, he insists that “in many of the supermarkets the replacement is daily, so it is important that this flow of products does not stop so that it reaches the consumer and that it is guaranteed, if there is no other choice, with the intervention of the bodies and security forces of the State.

For this reason, Asumur maintains a permanent dialogue with the Government Delegation, with whom it has reviewed the hot zones of the last strike with the aim of reinforcing surveillance. “In March we had problems with milk, because the pickets were very active in Galicia,” recalls Ruano. “If they block your exit for a week, in the end it has an impact, but we trust that it will not be like that.”

For Asumur, “this is not the time” for this type of protest, since “they put at risk fruit and vegetable campaigns that are starting now, such as broccoli or celery, and that need to have an outlet, both nationally and internationally. international”.

The Delegation is extremely vigilant in the Valle de Escombreras to prevent shortages from recurring



In the memory are the economic damages caused by the strikes in March, with losses of 130 million euros per day for the agri-food chain, according to supermarket calculations. OBS Business School estimates that the strike that starts today will mean much larger losses for the Spanish economy, with close to 600 million euros per day just a few days before ‘Black Friday’ is celebrated, one of the days of greatest consumption and where sales increase that week by 700% in Spain, and which serves as a preview of the Christmas campaign.

The port, alert



Another of the main concerns for the Government Delegation will be the Valle de Escombreras, where the activity of the pickets caused fuel shortages and logistical problems in industries in the Region in the month of March. For this reason, the Port of Cartagena has already requested help from the Delegation to guarantee the traffic and transport of goods through the access roads to the docks.

The transport sector itself calculates that this strike could jeopardize 25% of the annual turnover of carriers and shippers, although the companies try to minimize the damage. Ontruck, a digital company in the sector, has detected an “unusual” increase in the demand for services during the past week due to the fact that many companies are trying to anticipate unemployment. Specifically, the platform estimates a 20% increase in requests for transport services these days.