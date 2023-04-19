Home page politics

Catherine Reikowski

With three A400M transport planes, the Bundeswehr apparently wanted to get Germans out of Sudan. The evacuation mission failed. © Imago

Nightmare in Sudan: Due to ongoing fighting between the military and paramilitaries, an evacuation of the Bundeswehr, which wanted to get Germans out of the country, failed.

Update from April 19, 12:12 p.m.: Again Mirror reported, the planned evacuation mission of the Bundeswehr failed on Wednesday. Around 150 Germans were to be flown out of Khartoum in a secret operation. However, the dangerous mission had to be aborted.

The plan was to fly diplomats, police officers, development workers and other Germans out of Sudan in three huge transport planes. Because of new fighting and air raids, the Bundeswehr had to cancel their project. The transport aircraft should now apparently return to Germany.

Concern in Sudan: Bundeswehr prepares evacuation – US diplomats come under fire

Khartoum – Last week the people of Sudan still thought the army had built a wall around their headquarters to protect themselves against a protest camp by young demonstrators. They had been demanding democracy and a civilian government for four years. But the wall was apparently intended to protect army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan from his competitor Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, writes the Africa correspondent of the Süddeutsche Zeitung. Now the country is facing a civil war in which no citizens take part, a coup within a coup. Army headquarters caught fire over the weekend.

Smoke rises from a residential area in Khartoum. © Marwan Ali/AP

In four days of bloody conflict, around 200 civilians died and more than 1,800 are said to have been injured. On Monday the EU ambassador was attacked at his residence, and on the same day a US diplomatic convoy came under fire, apparently by fighters linked to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made a phone call on the sidelines of a G7 meeting, according to the agency Reuters with the conflict partners: He made it clear to RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, and army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan “that any attacks that threaten or endanger our diplomats are completely unacceptable”.

Sudan: Bundeswehr prepares evacuation

The paramilitary leader announced a 24-hour ceasefire that will come into effect Tuesday evening but will not be extended under any circumstances. Can the situation calm down again? The United States is very concerned about the tense security situation affecting civilians, diplomats and aid workers, Blinken said at a news conference in Karuizawa, Japan.

RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo in a 2019 archive photo © Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

Because of the fighting in Sudan, the Bundeswehr is preparing to support the Federal Foreign Office in the event of a militarily secured evacuation of German citizens. “The Bundeswehr has specialized forces that are continuously preparing for the scenario of an evacuation operation and are constantly on call,” said a spokesman for the operational command on Tuesday. Support is being prepared for a possible repatriation of Germans and other people to be protected, said the spokesman for the operational command, without giving details.

Sudan: Woman and two children die – people in Khartoum endure in houses and hotels

Life has changed radically for the people of Sudan since the weekend. According to information from the Sudanese news platform dabanga many people in the capital are holding out in offices, hotels and strange houses where they have found refuge. Safe passages for shopping or those for emergency services would be shared via social networks. “The walls of our houses are shaking because of the explosions,” reported one man. Gun smoke hangs over the mostly empty streets of the city.

Smoke and destruction in the town of Al Fasher, North Darfur following clashes between the Sudanese Army and Al Fasher RSF militia.jpeg © Stringer via IMAGO

In southern Darfur, UNICEF facilities were looted, water supplies collapsed and grocery stores closed. In Nyala, Sudan’s largest city outside the capital region, three World Food Program workers were killed in fighting in Sudan, as well as two children and a woman living in a refugee camp. (cat)