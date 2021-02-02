The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, tested positive for Covid_19 in the latest tests carried out by the club in the Spanish capital. This was confirmed by the institution through its official channels. The party adds that the wealthy construction businessman, 73, is asymptomatic and does not present complications so far.

“Real Madrid CF communicates that our president Florentino Pérez has given a positive result in the COVID-19 tests to which he is subjected periodically, although he does not present any symptoms.”

Pérez’s case joins that of the Merengue’s first team coach, Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, who tested positive a couple of weeks ago and remains confined at home.

News in development