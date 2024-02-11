NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg expressed concern about recent statements by former President Donald Trump, who suggested at a campaign event that Russia could attack alliance member countries that did not have their contributions to NATO up to date. Stoltenberg assured that any attack against members of the group would receive a unified and forceful response. For its part, the White House called Trump's comments “appalling and unbalanced.”

In a statement, Stoltenberg said suggestions that allies would not defend each other in the event of an outside attack undermined the security of the United States and Europe, putting soldiers in both regions at risk.

The NATO leader reiterated the alliance's willingness to defend all its members and expressed the hope that, regardless of the electoral results of the November presidential elections, in which Trump is a possible contender, the United States will continue to be a committed ally to NATO.

Donald Trump, during a campaign rally in South Carolina, assured that, if elected, Russia could attack NATO allies that were not meeting their financial commitments. The White House called these comments “appalling and unbalanced,” highlighting the concern generated by his statements.

European officials react to Trump's comments

The reactions were swift. Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stressed the importance of commitment to NATO's motto “one for all, all for one” and warned that undermining the credibility of allied countries would weaken the entire alliance.

European Council President Charles Michel called Trump's statements “reckless,” noting that they only serve the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Michel highlighted the urgent need for the European Union to develop its strategic autonomy and invest in defense.

Thierry Breton, EU internal market commissioner, said European leaders understand the need to increase EU military spending and defense capabilities, regardless of the US presidential election.

The financial commitment of NATO members

The NATO treaty clearly establishes one provision: the mutual defense of member states in the event of an attack. This fundamental principle has been central to the military alliance's response to the challenges and threats it has faced over the years.

In 2014, after Russia's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula, NATO countries took concrete steps to strengthen the alliance's defensive capabilities. It was agreed to end the spending cuts that had been implemented after the Cold War and move towards a common goal: allocate 2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to defense by 2024.

As of 2022, NATO reported that seven of its 31 member countries were meeting this financial commitment, up from three in 2014. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 acted as a catalyst for some members to increase further its military spending in response to the growing threat.

Bulgarian army soldiers take part in the NATO joint military exercise “Noble Blueprint 23” at the Novo Selo military field in northwestern Bulgaria, September 26, 2023. © AFP – Nikolay Doychinov

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump raised concerns among Western allies by suggesting that the United States, under his leadership, could disengage from NATO treaty commitments and support only countries that met the 2% goal. This stance raised concerns about the cohesion and strength of the alliance.

In his campaign speeches, Trump expressed skepticism toward organizations like NATO, questioning the considerable financial resources the United States devotes to the military alliance. He has often lamented the billions of dollars invested in Ukraine's resistance against the Russian invasion, essential to kyiv in the war.

These financial and political dynamics within NATO reflect persistent tensions regarding members' commitments and equitable contribution, challenges that the alliance continues to address to maintain its effectiveness and unity in a changing geopolitical environment.

