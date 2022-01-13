Concern in Monaco and around the world over the condition of Prince Albert’s wife, Charlene of Monaco. The care would no longer be sufficient to heal the woman, who is currently in a clinic outside Munich. Apparently it has lost the will to live, but the doctors are trying to help her in any way they can. Especially to get her back to her children.

After the many rumors circulating about his state of health and about his return home, at the end of December the principality decided to issue an official statement to silence all gossip.

He is being treated in a clinic outside Munich. Suffering from profound exhaustion, both emotional and physical. When she returned to Munich, things seemed to be going well for a few hours. Then, it became clear that she was not well.

Also Albert of Monaco, accused of having cheated on her with a Brazilian woman who allegedly asked for a DNA test for her son and of having made her feel so bad as to push her to flee and even to hospitalization, had to intervene:

I will probably have to say this many times, but Charlene of Monaco’s problem has nothing to do with our relationship. I want it to be clear. There are no problems in our relationship. It is something of a different nature.

Charlene of Monaco, what treatments would they have undergone?

There is no peace for poor Charlene Wittstock. On the one hand the rumors of betrayals and alleged illegitimate children (when in reality Prince Albert has always recognized the children of other women), on the other the speculations about his state of health. Ici Paris claims that the principality would have spent more than 100 thousand euros to treat it, without success.

He seems to have lost interest in life. It looks sad and weakened. Nobody knows what causes her sadness.

Lots of gossip when perhaps the only thing he would need is silence. And some healthy respect for his privacy.