In the midst of the escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, which reached the borders adjacent to the Litani area today, Sunday, local media said that a member of the UNIFIL force was shot in southern Lebanon, according to what its spokesman announced, without clarifying the circumstances of the incident.

Since dawn on Sunday, the Lebanese capital, Beirut, has been living in a state of anxiety that clearly appeared on the faces of most Lebanese, especially the residents of the capital, as a result of Israeli statements that threatened to strike the Lebanese capital if the situation developed on the border between Lebanon and northern Israel, on the one hand, and because of the expansion of the area of ​​bombing and its arrival to the heights and outskirts of the city of Nabatieh. South Litani on the other hand.

A direct threat to Beirut

In the wake of the statement by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, at dawn on Sunday, warning the Lebanese Hezbollah against escalating the fighting on the border and that what Israel is doing in Gaza it could do in Beirut, the Lebanese were busy thinking about what developments the coming days would bring for them.

Caretaker Prime Minister in Lebanon Najib Mikati confirmed that “Hezbollah is behaving with high patriotism,” noting that he is “reassured by the party’s rationality,” which prompted Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee to respond in a quick tweet to Mikati via the “X” website, saying: “I believe The Lebanese Prime Minister must not be reassured by the rationality of Hezbollah’s actions.”

Commenting on Mikati’s statement, former member of the Lebanese Parliament, Mustafa Alloush, in an interview with Sky News Arabia, considered that “his words are theoretical,” adding: “President Mikati’s words are irresponsible, and he cannot make any actual change because he is governed by the reality of the situation.”

Alloush stressed that “neither Iran nor Hezbollah wants to enter into a battle in defense of Gaza, and the presence of American fleets in the region confirms to Iran that the issue cannot bear experimentation at this stage.”

He explained: “Israel is trying to lure Hezbollah more and more by expanding the scope of air strikes and raids, but it does not want to attract it to the point of appearing as if it is the initiative because the United States of America does not want to open a war while it is preoccupied with the Ukrainian situation.”

He continued, saying: “My conviction is that Hezbollah will not enter into an open war, and the limits of interventions will remain within the messages exchanged. The fear lies in the event that Israel begins to expand the targeting base at a moment when things in the Gaza Strip are not comfortable for it. There is a possibility that Israel will continue its aggression, and here it will be.” Hezbollah is facing the inevitable confrontation. If it does not respond, it will be considered weak, and if not, it will be the beginning of a new open confrontation, the price for which Lebanon will unfortunately pay.”

For his part, writer and political analyst Munir Al-Rabie said in an interview with Sky News Arabia that “Hezbollah carried out these operations on Sunday after the speech of its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, in which he said that the speech was for the field.”

Regarding his expectations for the security situation, Al-Rabie said: “I do not believe that there are data to go to a broad front similar to the July 2006 war, and the context will continue as it is in the south and it is possible that the pace will rise further, because there is no preparation, neither Israeli nor Iranian nor even American, to open a new front and make… Lebanon is a vast battlefield.”

Al-Rabie concluded his speech by saying: “Any mistake committed could lead to a lightning Israeli strike in Lebanon, and this would be dangerous, although I rule out that happening.”