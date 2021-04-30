Alarm in Italy at the discovery of a coronavirus outbreak among members of the indian community residents of Sabaudia, a town in the south of the Lazio region. Health authorities found 87 positives this Friday among the 550 agricultural workers of Sikh ethnicity who live in this town and those who were tested to detect the pathogen responsible for the pandemic.

At least two of them had just returned from India, which raises the fear that they have been infected with the variant that emerged in the Asian country. Maurizio Falco, Government delegate in the province of Latina, to which Sabaudia belongs, warned that in the previous days there had already been a disturbing increase in infections in the area and that “an escalation” of cases is expected.

The fear that this new focus would get out of control led the authorities to impose a lockdown in Bella Farnia, the area of ​​Sabaudia where the infected Sikhs live. These people will have to leave their homes and spend the period of isolation in shelters offered by the municipal authorities. «The situation is contrary to the trend of the national data. And that is why it alarms us ”, remarked Falco, who expressed his wish that this outbreak does not affect the imminent tourist campaign, since Sabaudia is a famous beach destination in central Italy.

Last Sunday the Government of Rome prohibited the entry into Italian territory of those who had been in India in the last 14 days, so only the return of residents has been allowed since then, who must undergo a test to detect the coronavirus and also pass a quarantine. The planes coming from the Asian country have therefore every time more difficulty landing in the European nation, as happened this Friday with a flight originating from New Delhi and which was canceled, leaving its 250 passengers on the ground. “We must limit the flows to the maximum and whoever comes must quarantine even if they have tested negative,” remarked the regional president of Lazio, Nicola Zingaretti, concerned that the Fiumicino airport has become the gateway to the variant india of the pathogen.

Just last Thursday a flight from the Asian country with 23 passengers arrived at the main airfield in Rome. two crew members that tested positive for the coronavirus. Thus, there are more than 100 cases of citizens of Indian origin discovered in recent days. Health authorities plan to continue testing the more than 20,000 ethnic Sikh workers living in the Sabaudia area.