The offensive midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, who reappeared on Monday with the Italian nationwide staff, withdrew injured from the sport in opposition to the Netherlands after a set with Donny van de Beek within the first half and you possibly can endure a left knee damage. “It’s a sturdy sprain, essential, we’ll see it tomorrow”, stated the physician “azzurro” Ferretti in an announcement collected by the newspaper “La Gazzetta dello Sport”.

A kick from Van de Beek to the calf within the forty first minute pressured Roberto Mancini to exchange him with Moise Kean, though Zaniolo withdrew on his personal foot. The priority is due, partly, to the truth that the Roma striker already underwent knee surgical procedure final January and was out for six months, though on that event it was his proper knee.