Silvio Berlusconi’s state of health is “worrying.” The four-time 84-year-old Italian prime minister has spent the last few months in and out of hospitals since, last September, he had to be admitted to a Milan clinic after catching COVID-19. Although he managed to overcome the infection, the coronavirus has left him very weakened by aggravating some of the ailments he already had, such as a chronic inflammatory disease and heart problems that have forced him to wear a pacemaker for years.

The latest alarm about his health jumped on Wednesday when Tiziana Siciliano, deputy prosecutor in the ‘Ruby ter’ case, which has the tycoon as the main defendant for allegedly bribing witnesses from a previous trial, stated that Berlusconi is “seriously ill” by suffering a “severe pathology”, as recorded in the medical certificates delivered to the court by the defense. The former Cavaliere’s lawyer, Federico Cecconi, had asked that his client be separated from the rest of the defendants in the process, since he needed a period of “absolute rest” to recover, which can range between “60 or 90 days.”

“Of course we are concerned,” said Cecconi, assuring that the founder of Forza Italia is “constantly monitored at his home” in Arcore, on the outskirts of Milan, where a medicalized room has been installed to verify his evolution, since his state of health is “deteriorated.” The prosecutor confirmed that Berlusconi is “really bad, with a situation of particular seriousness and seriousness”, so she was willing to try the other defendants separately so that they do not have to continue waiting for an improvement in the politician. The judge responsible for the case will definitely decide if this option is possible.

The tycoon left the San Raffale hospital in Milan last Saturday, where he had been admitted the previous Tuesday due to gastroenteritis and some inflammatory problems apparently linked to Covid, which he overcame in September. In January he had to be hospitalized urgently at a clinic in the Principality of Monaco and in April he spent 24 days at the San Raffaele. His health has not improved substantially in recent weeks, but his trusted doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, finally agreed to discharge him on Saturday with the promise that a medicalized room would be installed in his mansion in Arcore.

The increasingly unfortunate rumors about Berlusconi’s health forced Antonio Tajani, national coordinator of Forza Italia, to assure a few days ago that their leader was “shocked by so many displays of affection” and that he had “smiled” at the “alarmist news ». Tajani confirmed that the tycoon was going to continue a period of “rest and rehabilitation” at his home, as prescribed by doctors.