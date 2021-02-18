Confinement and vaccines have reduced the Covid 19 virus in Britain by two-thirds in a month. At least 18 million people in the kingdom have been vaccinated so far with the Astrazeneca and Pfizer vaccines. But the infections are spreading to elementary school children and young people, according to new research. The good news: an infection has never been recorded on a beach.

The React 1 study from Imperial College London notes that the third British national lockdown “has significantly slowed the spread of the coronavirus, despite the emergence of new variants.”

But the provisional evidence from the study shows that “the prevalence remains high, with approximately one in 200 people infected with Covid between February 4 and 13,” compared to approximately three times that number between February 6 and 21. January”.

Scientists told British MPs on Wednesday that the UK could start to come out of lockdown “more quickly than the first time.” Classes will begin on March 8. The government seeks to open bars, pubs and restaurants if there is a drop in transmission.

Mark Woolhouse, Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, was blunt: “I think we have reason to be more confident that we can get out of confinement faster than we could have gotten out of the first.”

Woolhouse assured the House of Commons Committee on Science and Technology that reviews of the evidence showed that “schools could have safely reopened earlier and that the spread of the virus outdoors was very rare.”

“The reopening of schools had not caused an increase in cases in Western Europe,” he said. In addition, according to him, “there was never an outbreak related to a beach anywhere in the world.”

Not everyone has the same opinion. But other experts warned of the need to “be careful about reopening schools,” which is expected to begin March 8 in England and February 22 in Scotland and Wales, in light of the data from the React study.

A patient with coronavirus arrives at a London hospital this Thursday. Photo: EFE

Contagions from the age of 5

The researchers said that the decline in prevalence in England was seen in all age groups. The Covid is now most commonly found among children ages 5-12 and youth ages 18-24. The researchers said there was still no sign in their data of the impact of the UK vaccination program on infections. The fall in prevalence was similar among those over 65 years of age than in other age groups.

The team suggested that the relatively high prevalence in younger children could be due to a higher proportion of this age group still attending school. A survey in February found that “almost a quarter of elementary school students were taking classes in person.” But Professor Paul Elliott of Imperial College London, director of the React program, emphasized that “infections can be contracted beyond the classroom, such as when picking up children from school.”

Professor Steven Riley, another author of the Imperial College report, said that it was thought that “reopening schools would slightly increase the number of Rs (virus reproduction).” But that the measure remained the top priority when the country left confinement There would have to be “a very delicate compensation,” he suggested.

Vaccination is progressing in Britain and more adults are already protected. Photo: AFP

Concern for schools

Christina Pagel, a professor of operations research at University College London and a member of the Independent Sage think tank, who was not involved in the study, said that “React’s results are encouraging.”

But he clarified that “the finding that Covid was more common among younger children” was “a potential concern if it was linked to elementary school attendance.” The expert warned that “if this is the reason, it is a sign that the opening of schools in March must be done with great care.”

Professor Elliott said that the decline in prevalence since the previous React study had occurred in England and was particularly dramatic in London, the South East of England and the West Midlands. However, the drop was less clear in some other parts of the country, including Yorkshire and Humbe. The prevalence was now higher in the northeast and northwest.

Contagions fall

The population surveillance study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, suggests that infections are reduced by half every 15 days. If the trend is similar to that of infections, it could take more than six weeks for cases to fall below 1,000 a day, from 12,718 on Wednesday and 9,236 on Tuesday, as ex-health secretary Jeremy Hunt prompts, before that restrictions can be significantly lifted.

Elliott said the infections had decreased. But the prevalence remained higher than when the study began in May 2020. “The last time we saw a prevalence of this rate was in late September of last year,” he said.

The study evaluated more than 85,000 volunteers between February 4-13 to examine levels of infection in the general population. Its large size makes its findings significant, as does the fact that it had previously reported no decline in infections within 10 days of closure.

However, the researchers cautioned that while the trend was good, the level of cases was still too high for comfort, as many patients continued to be admitted to the hospital.

They warned that any route outside the confinement should be “closely monitored.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson must establish his roadmap to release restrictions on February 22.

Social inequalities

The experts welcomed the news. But they said the REACT study posed questions to Boris Johnson before its announcement, because it indicated possible regional and ethnic inequalities in the drop in cases.

The researchers found that “large family size, living in a disadvantaged neighborhood, and Asian ethnicity were associated with higher prevalence.”

Dr Tom Wingfield, Senior Clinical Professor and Honorary Consultant Physician at Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, said: “This re-exposes unacceptable socio-economic and ethnic inequalities within our society.”

“In retrospect, the easing of confinement restrictions after the first wave of Covid-19 in 2020 was too early and occurred at a time when the NHS Test and Trace system had limited coverage and was not working optimally.” , he claimed.

“We need to learn from this as we lift the current containment measures and do not make the same mistakes again.”

The most affected areas

Although the number of infections fell everywhere, the biggest drop was in the south, with a very dramatic drop in London. The areas with the highest prevalence are now the Northwest and Northeast. In the northeast, the REACT team estimates that R is likely above 1.

This repeats the pattern that emerged after the first confinement. Although experts noted that the other large infection survey, which is conducted by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), did not find a similar regional trend.

“These regional differences are something to be aware of as more data emerge from REACT and the ONS survey,” said Professor Kevin McConway, emeritus professor of applied statistics at the Open University.

“We are very lucky here to have these two surveys, which provide relatively unbiased estimates of infections in England, so that we can see how they compare,” the expert noted. “Most of the countries of the world do not even have studies of this type,” he concluded.

Paris, correspondent