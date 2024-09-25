The percentage of the fiscal deficit, or the difference between the State’s expenses and income, has analysts in Colombia on edge. Something in the Government’s accounting engineering is not working. And everything seems likely to darken after the shipwreck of the 2025 budget project, sunk by lack of quorum on Tuesday afternoon in Congress. This is reflected in the results of a recent investigation by Banco de Bogotá, which calculates that the deficit in the fiscal balance reached -3.3% of GDP during the first half of the year. To get an idea of ​​the picture, it would be enough to remember that since 2004 there has not been such a large mess in the first half of a year, greater than that of the pandemic years. The publication has given way to attacks, sometimes fierce, from former ministers and economists, as well as to subsequent explanations by President Petro in his X account.

“We must tell the truth to the citizens,” published on tuesday the leftist president. “The imbalance between the 2023 budget and that of 2024 is fundamentally due to an administrative error by my government.” Petro argued that there was a “time and cash mismatch” in the collection compared from 2023 to 2024. Last year, he explained, there was an advance payment of income taxes decreed in his government’s tax reform. A measure that, in his opinion, was a “negative burden” that contributed to the “economic stagnation caused by high interest rates.”

Camilo Pérez, director of research at Banco de Bogotá, applauds the president’s recognition of the error in his projections. And he simplifies the accounting mess: “Colombia has a tax collection that does not meet expectations. And, at the same time, it maintains a very tight spending that strains the government’s coffers. In the second half of the year, it could not generate a new deficit because it is already at the limit stipulated by the fiscal rule for the entire year.” He refers to the constitutional framework to delimit the use of public resources and maintain the health of the State’s accounts according to its capabilities. It is not a fixed limit, but rather an adaptable one, which inflates or contracts, according to the situation.

In 2024, for example, it rose to 5.6% of GDP, from the 5.3% projected in the financial plan. In either scenario, it exceeds the 4.5% threshold set by the Autonomous Committee of the Fiscal Rule, responsible for ensuring compliance. Economists and unions have been warning for months about the need to cut spending. But the Executive has set a series of goals in the provision of social services, programs or subsidies that are more ambitious than the scope of its public finances. That is why it often chooses to blame the Administration of the conservative Iván Duque (2018-2022), which had to deal with a period that was a breaking point due to the extraordinary items to finance the health crisis.

Two years later, however, that script falls short. Jorge Rodríguez, an academic at the National University, tries to understand the magnitude of the problem without alarmism: “It is complex and paradoxical. The economy is slowly emerging from stagnation and requires a moderate expansionary fiscal policy, which generates some deficit to combat the cycle. But the fiscal rule is at its limit and that is why the Government proposes to expand it.” In any case, he is aware that the gap seems to be wider than was calculated and he does not believe that the solution to the problems is resolved with more debt.

“We need to look in detail at what is happening with the collection. And, in addition, the Government has shown limitations in the execution of public spending,” adds Rodríguez. A reality that is replicated in portfolios such as Agriculture, Transport or Mines and that adds to the ambiguities in the management of the Gustavo Petro Administration. On the side of taxes, the largest source of state income in Colombia, official claims have had to be adjusted time and again: “Let us remember that in the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework of June of this year, new goals were incorporated due to the budgeting gap. And even so, what was set is not being met, in particular, a billion was missing,” says Camilo Pérez.

Álvaro Hurtado, an economist at the ICESI University in Medellín, emphasizes the slowness with which the Government spends budget money on key projects. He stresses that there is “great concern” in noting that this year there has been a “massive appropriation” [el monto máximo con el que cuentan las entidades] of about 100 billion pesos, plus additions, and only 29 billion have been obligated, while around 62 billion have been committed.” The Executive will have to accelerate its pace of implementation: “In addition to the problems we are going to have with the deficit, we are generating problems that could affect potential GDP due to the drop in investment.”

This week it was learned that tax revenues in August fell by 30%. It is not surprising that, in the midst of this atmosphere of unrest, Congress has allowed the official budget project for 2025 to fail due to lack of quorum. It was an item of 523 billion pesos, of which 12 depend on a financing law whose future remains limping. The government has not managed to secure political support for the achievement of public accounts in the midst of a debate full of fissures.

César Pabón, director of economic research at the financial company Corficolombiana, explains that, if the trend continues, another 10 billion will have to be deducted from the 30 billion already cut from public accounts this year: “By August we were already expecting to see positive data in the annual variation in collections. But what we found is that not only is it going very badly in personal income taxes, but also in corporate taxes and VAT.”

The academic from the University of the Andes Marc Hofstetter remembers in his column in the newspaper The Spectator that if the country wanted to reduce the debt to averages similar to those it sustained in pre-pandemic times (39%), it would have to spend about 270 billion pesos to cover that hole. Something like, he exemplifies, like the cost of building 10 subway lines equivalent to the first one in Bogotá. Today the public debt is around 60% of the GDP. “A good part of the deficit is caused by the high interest payments on an unusually high debt. But it does not help, in my opinion, that the Government continues to fall into the trap of goals that are very unlikely to be achieved and that rely on the management of the National Tax and Customs Directorate.”

