Explosives have been going off in Cologne for months, recently in ever-increasing succession. Shortly after a new explosion, a suspect turns himself in – there is apparently no connection to the other attacks.

Cologne – The shop has completely burned out, the shop windows are destroyed, parts of the torn exterior cladding are hanging loosely: There has been another explosion in Cologne, this time in Pesch on the outskirts of the city. Residents reported a loud bang at 2:45 a.m. Shortly afterwards, the café on the ground floor of an apartment building was in flames.

Around midday, the police and public prosecutor’s office reported a success: a suspect had turned himself in. Initial investigations had confirmed suspicions against a man who had links to the burnt-out café. During the ongoing manhunt, the accused appeared at the police station accompanied by his lawyer. Investigators were also looking for a suspected second suspect. A large-scale search operation in a garden in the west of Cologne was unsuccessful.

Mayor Reker hopes for quick investigation success

Investigators are keeping quiet about the background to the latest explosion. According to initial findings, it is not connected to the crimes of the past few weeks. Nevertheless, the series of explosions is disturbing for the residents of Germany’s fourth-largest city and is unprecedented in this form. Last week alone, there were two detonations in the city center. Parents at a nearby school then contacted them to ask whether classes could even take place.

“It does worry me,” Ralf Kurz, a resident of the burnt-out café, told the German Press Agency this morning. “Because it keeps going on and on, and we’ve already experienced several attacks here in Cologne.”

Mayor Henriette Reker (independent) expressed her understanding that people are worried about their safety in light of the explosions. “I hope that the investigation will be successful quickly,” Reker told the dpa. She trusts that the police will do everything necessary to protect the people of Cologne. According to a city spokeswoman, the police chief will inform the council about the situation at a council meeting next week.

The term “Mocro-Mafia” is mentioned again and again

More than 60 investigators are working to solve the series of explosions – in addition to Cologne, similar incidents also occurred in other North Rhine-Westphalian cities such as Duisburg and Engelskirchen. Investigators also see links to the series of explosions in the shots fired by unknown persons at the door of an apartment building in Solingen early in the morning. The police say they believe that the shots were actually aimed at someone who was involved in the explosions – and that the perpetrators got the wrong door.

The term “Mocro Mafia” is often used in connection with the explosions, but the police and public prosecutors expressly do not use it. “Mocro” is a slang word for Moroccans in the Netherlands, and Dutch people with Moroccan roots are sometimes involved in drug trafficking. Explosions in front of homes, shops and businesses are a frequently used means of exerting pressure in the criminal milieu in the Netherlands to intimidate rivals or debtors.

Unfinished business in the drug world

Disputes between drug gangs are currently taking place in Cologne. “There are obviously outstanding accounts in the milieu that still need to be settled,” said Criminal Investigation Chief Michael Esser at a press conference held by the police and public prosecutor’s office last week.

According to senior public prosecutor Ulrich Bremer, one of these outstanding bills relates to the disappearance of an estimated 300 kilograms of cannabis. The group that was cheated out of these drugs is now trying to get the cannabis back or receive compensation. Two hostage-takings at the end of June/beginning of July in Hürth near Cologne and in the Cologne district of Rodenkirchen should also be seen in this context. There are also connections to the Netherlands.

One reason for the slow progress of the investigation is that both the suspects in custody and the victims are reluctant to provide information. “In their own interest, they are not trying to lay their cards on the table during interrogations,” reported Esser. They are probably afraid of acts of revenge.

500 to 600 detonations annually in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands, the saying in this context has long been: “Wie praat, die gaat.” If you talk, you go. And if you can’t get to the person who talked, because they’re in prison, for example, then family members or other people in your personal environment have to pay the price.

It is unclear whether such conditions have already been reached in North Rhine-Westphalia. Police and public prosecutors have repeatedly stressed that only some of the suspects so far are Dutch and that it is still the subject of investigations whether and how the various crimes are connected with each other.

It is also conceivable that criminals who have nothing to do with the original crime are imitating the explosions for their own purposes. In the Netherlands, explosions with fireworks and homemade explosives are now being carried out far beyond the drug scene, explained criminologist Cyrille Fijnaut. There, there are 500 to 600 detonations per year: “An enormous scourge.”

One of the biggest concerns of the Cologne police is that completely innocent citizens could also be harmed in the conflicts between the criminals. “In the Netherlands, no consideration is given to innocent people, and innocent people are sometimes critically injured and killed,” Esser warned some time ago. Against this background, too, the investigations are, as is repeatedly said, “in full swing.” dpa