From: Sebastian Reichert

There is a lot to do in the intensive care units of the Main-Kinzig-Kliniken even without Corona. The care of Covid patients is therefore an additional challenge for the already heavily burdened staff. © Waltraud Grubitzsch / dpa

As a result of the corona pandemic, fewer nursing staff are available at the hospitals in Schlüchtern and Gelnhausen in the Main-Kinzig district in Hesse – especially in intensive care.

Schlüchtern / Gelnhausen – The care of Covid* Intensive care patients at the two hospital locations were in Gelnhausen in the Main-Kinzig district * in Hesse* summarized. A maximum of 18 places are available in the intensive care unit there. As reported by fuldaerzeitung.de, due to the shortage of staff as a result of the corona pandemic, only about a dozen could be occupied on average at the moment *.

Company spokeswoman Alexandra Pröhl explained this on request. The personnel situation is no different than in other parts of Germany: There is a lack of intensive care professionals everywhere. In the short term, the shortage of intensive care nurses will be resolved through restructuring, the relocation of plannable interventions and staff relocations. *fuldaerzeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.