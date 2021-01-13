Concepción Manzanares Méndez is 78 years old and lives with her son at number 165 on Orilla de la Vía de Barriomar street. It is one of the approximately 150 owners of homes and premises affected by the underground works of the train tracks as it passes through this district. «Since we know it, my head does not stop thinking; I do not sleep nor do I feel like eating, “he said yesterday when he went to the Local Board of the Neighborhood, where the City Council has installed a provisional office to help neighbors in presenting allegations.

Since the end of last month and on a total of three occasions, by appointment, residents of the area who have requested it to carry out these procedures have been summoned, which has prevented them from traveling to other municipal registers. Until yesterday, more than seventy residents passed through there and today will be the fourth and last day that they do so, because the period of allegations to the declaration of the need to occupy the properties that Adif published in the BOE last December ends. . Then there was a period of 15 working days to expose the doubts or failures that may have occurred.

“My biggest concern is where I am going to live and how much they are going to pay us,” says Concepción. “I would prefer that they expropriate us completely, because with the money they give us, I would know what to expect,” he adds. José María Nicolás presents a special case, although not the only one. He is not the owner, but the tenant, of an affected premises where he runs a bar. “At heart I am affected and in my writing I have asked what will become of me, that they do not forget my case,” he says, lamenting “the total lack of information” they have.

A group of residents goes to the information point set up by the City Council to formalize the paperwork



“I think we are going to leave our homes, but we are not going to return,” says Santiago Navarro, who owns number 117 on Orilla de la Vía street, where his mother-in-law lives. Navarro is very concerned about how the works can affect the house and that it may be uninhabitable.

A general complaint of all those affected is that they still do not know how much they are going to receive for leaving their homes. Susana López makes it clear that it will not be worth any figure that is put on the table. “What I have clear is that I am not going to pay for a burial that benefits all Murcians,” he says, although he values ​​that, “at least, it seems that they are beginning to listen to us.”

Juan José García, a member of Barriomar, misses the presence of an Adif representative “who will show his face and come to listen to the neighbors”, and regrets that, at this point, “there is still too much uncertainty” in everything that surrounds the execution of the work in this area.

Sensitivity and heart



A Town Planning official from the City Council has attended the meetings organized in the premises of the neighborhood council, and as explained yesterday by the Councilor for Sustainable Development and Huerta, Antonio Navarro, with this the decision taken unanimously by all the groups in Municipal plenary session to “be as close as possible to neighbors at this time.” Navarro, when visiting the board and meeting with some of those affected who are going to have to leave their home between 2 and 3 years, indicated that “it is necessary to have sensitivity and heart” towards them.

The councilor said that there are two main concerns of the residents: the economic valuation, the money that they are going to give to vacate the house, and how that amount is going to be paid; and the technical errors that have occurred in the list with the surfaces of plots and buildings, as well as with the ownership of some of them. “Once the alleged errors are corrected, Adif must draw up the minutes prior to the occupation and the economic assessment will come,” said the mayor.

Antonio Navarro also indicated that the City Council will attend, through Social Services, the “very particular” cases of some families, such as, for example, those who have mobility or vulnerability problems, helping them find adequate housing.