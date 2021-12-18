League matches are experienced differently and the intensity of these matches also rises a couple of steps higher than usual. The games are played with everything and the players do everything humanly possible to move their teams forward, which sometimes generates very tough actions where the physical is put to the limit.
This is how, at the BBVA Stadium, during the return match between Rayadas and Atlas corresponding to the semifinal series of the Apertura 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil, Alison González, the highest historical scorer of the Atlas and who already added the doa so many red and black on the scoreboard, he suffered from a severe injury.
Surprisingly, the play was not sanctioned as a penalty, but it was hard enough to slow down the lead and force her to leave the match. Concern hit the red-black bench, because just as I mentioned, every soccer player wants to play these games and if they cannot continue it is because there really is a serious injury in question.Thus, Atlas lost his maximum reference and ended up losing the classification to Rayadas who achieved tie the match and thanks to the new rule that cancels the away goal, he advanced by position in the table.
Days later and on the eve of the Grand Final, Alison González confirmed that her injury was serious and that she will not be able to step on the courts for a few months. Until now, the type of injury and the exact recovery time are unknown, but Atlas will not count. with his figure for an important time.
Above all, after concluding their participation in the Apertura 2021, the rojinegras announce that their coach, Fernando Samayoa, will no longer continue as helmsman of the team. And it is that despite the fact that Atlas did not give additional details about his departure, it is said that it was a personal decision of Samayoa, which in one way or another, will leave a very large space within the team.
Thus, after a painful elimination in the semifinals, Atlas is left without his best player and without a coach. Without a doubt, the rojinegras begin rowing against the current for the next tournament, where we will have to see who will assume the position of DT and who will assume the role of lethal forward that Alison González had.
