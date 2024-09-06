Relations between Pachuca and América are usually positive for both parties, due to the enormous friendly relationship between Jesús Martínez and Emilio Azcárraga, owners of both teams respectively. In the last year, those from Coapa have put on the table of those from the state of Hidalgo around 20 million dollars in two reinforcements, Kevin Álvarez and Erick Sánchez, movements that have not turned out as desired in the capital of the country.
TUDN reports that within América there is already some annoyance and even concern about the low level of performance that Erick has shown since his arrival to the team. The Mexican has not performed as the coach wanted, since Jardine believed that Sánchez would put pressure on every man in the center of the field and sooner rather than later he would be a starting piece, something that has not happened as such, since the ‘little one’ remains a regular substitute and has even lost his place within the Mexican National Team.
América is confident that after the FIFA date, the player will improve his sporting momentum in a remarkable way, because with Diego Valdés injured, there are many options for Erick to return to the starting eleven of Jardine’s team and it will be at that moment when the Mexican must show that he has the strength to be in the place of the best player of the eagles. The board, for its part, maintains confidence in the player and hopes that Sánchez is not a failed move like Kevin Álvarez.
