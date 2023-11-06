Israel remains firm in its position that it will only accept a temporary truce in the Gaza Strip if the Islamist group Hamas releases all the hostages it is holding. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday. That possibility, so far, remains distant.

(Also: Hezbollah warns of possibility of ‘total war’ due to Israel-Hamas conflict)

For international experts, The wait for a ceasefire can work against the civilian population living in the Palestinian enclave. And according to seven United Nations rapporteurs – who this week published a declaration on the war – “time is running out” to try to prevent a genocide of Palestinians.

“We remain convinced that the Palestinian people are at serious risk of genocide (…) The time to act is now“said the rapporteurs in their report that was published after the Israeli air strikes against a refugee camp in Jabaliya, north of Gaza, in which at least fifty people died this week. According to Tel Aviv, the bombing was directed against a leader of the group, but Gazan authorities said that civilians were also killed in the incident.

The humanitarian situation in the Strip, controlled by Hamas, has been worsening every day since the movement’s attacks on October 7 in Israeli territory that left more than 1,400 dead, the vast majority of them civilians, and more than 220 kidnapped. Since then, the Israeli army has spent four weeks of retaliation, incessant bombing and a week of operations with Israeli soldiers inside the Palestinian enclave to try to “eliminate” Hamas’ infrastructure and governance.

But troops face the enormous challenge of trying to differentiate between who are militiamen and civilians, an issue that deeply concerns the international community. However, since then this military campaign has left more than 9,700 dead, including 4,000 children in the Palestinian territory, which has about 362 square kilometers and about 2.4 million inhabitants.

In addition to the United Nations rapporteurs, the spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani, also expressed concern that “war crimes have been and continue to be committed in the conflict.”

“We are very concerned that war crimes are being committed. “We are concerned about the collective punishment meted out to Gazans in response to Hamas’ heinous attacks, which also constitute war crimes,” Shamdasani said.

More than 4,000 children have been killed in Gaza. See also Block chains Melania Trump plans to sell NFT ownership of a work that embodies her “cobalt blue eyes”

We are very concerned that war crimes are being committed. We are concerned about the collective punishment inflicted on Gazans

In almost a month of conflict, Israel has so far dropped some 25,000 tons of explosives on the enclave and at least 8,000 residential buildings have been destroyed., according to a balance from the Efe agency. In addition, at least a million people have been called to evacuate to the south of the Strip as Israeli operations are concentrated in the north.

The truth is that Israel maintains a blockade on Gaza and within the Palestinian enclave there is a shortage of drinking water, food, electricity and fuel. “The situation in Gaza has reached a catastrophic turning point,” the UN rapporteurs reiterated.

Regarding the serious humanitarian crisis, the director in Spain of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Raquel Martí, also demanded a “pause” in the conflict to deliver aid to the Gazan population. Otherwise, these people will “end up dying,” she said.

“They are operating without anesthesia and without morphine,” oncological treatments have been suspended and operations canceled because there is no fuel or electricity. Of Gaza’s 35 hospitals, 14 are not functioning, he said. Fuel “is right now the greatest need within the Strip,” he said.

US without stopping Israel

President Joe Biden’s government finds itself in a delicate position: it has failed to contain Israel and, as a result, has begun to publicly express grief for the Palestinian children killed in the Gaza Strip.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has embarked on a tour of Arab countries to calm their leaders. Yesterday he met with the president of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, who called for an “immediate” end to the “destructive war” between Israel and Hamas and said he was willing to “assume responsibilities” for Gaza within the framework of a “solution.” comprehensive policy”.

Abbas also called for the delivery of humanitarian aid to be accelerated.

More news at eltiempo.com