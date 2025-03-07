The Princess of Norway Mette-Marit has unleashed concern about the worsening of her illness

The Royal House of Norway has issued a statement in which she points out that the wife of the crown prince needs more “rest” and could have to cancel commitments

03/07/2025



Updated at 07: 57h.





Chronic pulmonary disease suffered by Norway Mette-Mar Princess was aggravated, which could force her to cancel commitments, the Royal Palace announced Thursday.

The wife of Heir prince Haakon51, he announced in 2018 that he had diagnosed a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis, an incurable disease of the lungs that causes breathing difficulties.

His illness had already forced him to cancel commitments several times. “The princess suffers daily symptoms and ailments that prevent her from performing her functions,” said the palace. “The Princess needs more rest“And her illness” evolves faster than before, “he added.

“When you reach 50, you understand that life is not eternal,” said the princess to the Norwegian newspaper DN in an interview published in August 2023 on the occasion of her 50th birthday.









Mette-Marit He has been news in Norway in recent months after his 28 -year -old – born of a relationship prior to his marriage to the heir prince – was accused of rape.