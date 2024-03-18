Roberto 'Hands of Stone' Durán, who was admitted to a hospital after a heart complication, is “fine” and on Monday he will undergo surgery to install a pacemaker, the wife of the Panamanian sports legend said this Sunday.

“He needs a pacemaker, he is going to have surgery tomorrow (Monday) and he will leave in two days, so you can rest assured, Roberto is fine, he sends you many regards,” he said. Happiness Iglesias, wife of the former boxer, to the Panamanian channel TVN-2.

The message

The family had reported that on Friday night they had to take Durán to the hospital.

“Our champion suffered a health complication due to Complete AV (Atrioventricular) Block”the family said in a message.

“Roberto is not serious, serious, I did a routine examination and he had an issue in his heart,” Iglesias now stated.

Durán, a national hero in his country, was world champion in different categories, including lightweight, which he won 12 times.