Maria del Carmen Paw Villanueva (69) is in a delicate state of health after suffering a severe domestic accident at his home in Punta del Este, Uruguay, where he was on vacation.

Villanueva fell down the stairs of the home and suffered multiple blows and fractures. She was quickly transferred to the Cantegril Sanatorium, where she had to be admitted to intensive care.

According to what has been reported, the sanatorium indicated that the former model and actress “is hospitalized with a serious polyclinic and possible risk of death “.

For this reason, the presence of close relatives was requested. Their children, Agostina Cavallero, Robertino Tarantini and María Bernardita Fiona Tarantini, had to obtain permits from the Foreign Ministry to be able to travel because Uruguay closed its borders more than a month ago due to the coronavirus pandemic and only allows Uruguayan citizens, residents or those to enter. travel for very specific cases.

In dialogue with ClarionGuillermo Coppola assured that together with Alberto Tarantini they were in charge of the proceedings. “We contacted friendly people who diligently took care of it. The corresponding presentations were made in Migrations and the boys are already in Uruguay, thank God “Coppola confirmed.

The three are already in Punta del Este awaiting news of their mother’s delicate condition, whom they still could not see because she is in intensive care. In addition, in the place they were informed that they must comply with a quarantine prior to entering the sanatorium.

On social networks, many friends of Pata expressed their concern and wished him a speedy recovery. “Force @pata_villanueva we love you very much”wrote Jey Mammon.

“Let’s go @pata_villanueva all my love for you. Everything will improve,” added José María Muscari. “I’m going to ask for her, that God be with her. She is going to get ahead, she is a strong woman “said Luisa Albinoni, her former partner in the work Extinguished, directed by Muscari.