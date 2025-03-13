The Queen, Consort of Federico X, has announced her absence to an act of the Danish association of the heart minutes before she began

Queen Mary of Denmark has canceled her agenda this Thursday following a health problem, as reported in a brief and urgent statement itself the Royal House itself.

The Federico X consort He had to attend an act of the Danish Association of the Heart this morning, an issue in which he has always been very involved, since his mother died from a cardiovascular problem. However, minutes before the beginning of the event, his absence has been reported.

«His Majesty the Queenlike many others right now, He has ill And, therefore, unfortunately, he cannot attend the awards ceremony of the Danish Association of the Heart, “explains the Royal House in the brief statement.

At the moment, the gravity as when he will recover his agenda or more details of the disease that has departed from his official commitments. It is expected that something else will be known in the next few hours or days.