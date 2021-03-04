On New Year’s Day we knew the positive for coronavirus of Ortega Cano, his wife, Ana María Aldón and the daughter of the bullfighter, Gloria Camila. All kept the corresponding quarantine and it seems that they had overcome without serious consequences the disease that is causing the greatest health crisis in the last 100 years. However, it seems that Ortega Cano is suffering from some of the effects of covid-19 and his health is very worrying despite the fact that he has already tested negative. The magazine Semana collects exclusively the details and statements of the bullfighter. “I’ve been very annoyed for a few weeks,” he says. It seems that the last few months have been difficult for him and his family as health problems are taking their toll.

Currently, he is awaiting the result of several medical tests that have been carried out and is concerned, although he hopes that everything will go well. “I don’t have much courage, I hardly go out at all, just to go to the doctors and I have severe stomach pains,” he says. In fact, you have to undergo an endoscopy. The former right-hander adds that he has suffered “severe headaches for several weeks.”

While he was convalescing from covid-19, the bullfighter spoke with the program in which his wife collaborates, ‘Viva la vida’ to explain how the worst days had been. “I’ve had a lot of discomfort,” he assured while acknowledging that he had “slept regularly” and that what worried him most was the cough. Now, when it seemed that he was recovered, he continues to drag health problems and it seems that his defenses are not in top form.