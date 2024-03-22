Home page World

Princess Kate is receiving chemotherapy, she says in a video message. © Tolga Akmen/AFP POOL/AP/dpa

A long break due to abdominal surgery – it was known that Princess Kate would be out until after Easter. Now the future queen is going public with a serious diagnosis.

London – The United Kingdom is experiencing the next royal health shock. After weeks of speculation and rumors, Princess Kate announced in an unprecedented video message that she had received a cancer diagnosis and was being treated with chemotherapy as a precaution. Probably the best-known English patient will only attend appointments again when her doctors give the green light.

Until now, the palace had always emphasized that the 42-year-old would return to public life after Easter. This means that two of the most important and popular royals will be out for a long time: Kate's father-in-law, King Charles III. is being treated for cancer.

The diagnosis was “of course a big shock,” said Kate, who sits on a bench in a garden in the video message. With a striped sweater and jeans, she looks pretty slim. She and her husband, heir to the throne, Prince William, would have done everything to process and cope with this with their family. “It took me some time to recover from the serious operation before I could start treatment.” But most of all they needed time, their three children Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (8) and Prince Louis (5) and to “explain and reassure them in an appropriate manner that I will be fine.” The family will skip the royal Easter celebrations. Kate did not reveal an exact diagnosis.

Start of preventative chemotherapy

It is the second serious announcement from Kensington Palace about the future queen's health this year. Initially it was said in mid-January that Kate had undergone planned abdominal surgery. After 13 days at the private London Clinic, she was discharged home and has been recovering there ever since. Here too, no exact diagnosis is known. At the time, however, it was emphasized that it was not cancer.

That wasn't wrong, Kate now emphasized. “However, post-surgery tests revealed that there was cancer. My medical team therefore advised me to undergo preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of this treatment.”

King Charles praised the openness of his “beloved daughter-in-law.” The monarch is “so proud of Catherine for her courage” to speak out about her illness, Buckingham Palace said.

The last time Kate appeared in public was on Christmas Day, when she attended the church service with the Royal Family. The long absence has led to loud speculation and sometimes absurd conspiracy theories on social media in recent weeks. On Friday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sharply criticized these rumors. The head of government emphasized that Kate is entitled to the same privacy when it comes to health issues as all other people. He was sure that the whole country wished the princess a speedy recovery.

Rumors and speculations

For the Royal Family, Kate's public statement ends a long phase in which she lost control of the narrative. The speculation has recently been debated more and more in the otherwise palace-friendly tabloid media and even reached the reputable BBC. The negative highlight was the fact that Kensington Palace published a photo of Kate and her children allegedly taken by William on Mother's Day in England, which was immediately withdrawn by international news agencies because of manipulation. Some then expressed doubts about the palace as a credible source.

For the Royal Family, whose strength and popularity is based on their public presence, this was the “worst case”. “I have to be seen so that people believe in me,” was the famous motto of the late Queen Elizabeth II. This has been the case with her son Charles since his illness: the king meeting Sunak, reading well-wishes, meeting people ambassadors – even after his cancer, there are enough photos of the head of state. But so far from Kate: nothing. With the exception of a paparazzi photo that showed her in the car next to her mother and an eyewitness video in which she and William are said to be seen shopping.

With the cancer announcement, the princess is now trying to get the fate of reporting back into her own hands. She also wanted to encourage other affected people, she said in the video – and is now similar to her father-in-law, who explicitly justified his decision to go public with education.

For a long time, showing personal feelings was alien to the royals; their motto was: “Never complain, never explain” – never complain, never explain. This tactic is now apparently over for good. In the age of social media, the royals also have to adapt their transparency. dpa