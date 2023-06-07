Home page politics

From: Richard Strobl

Pope Francis during his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square. © Andrew Medichini/dpa

Great concern for Pope Francis. The Catholic Church leader has to undergo an urgent operation on Wednesday afternoon.

ROME – Pope Francis has to undergo a very urgent operation. The head of the Catholic Church will still be operated on Wednesday afternoon, as the Holy See announced.

Accordingly, a so-called laparotomy, i.e. the opening of the abdominal cavity, is performed on Pope Francis. It’s supposed to be a bowel operation. The procedure is performed under general anesthesia and will result in a hospital stay of “several days”.

The surgery will take place according to a report from Republica at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome. The Pope had already visited this on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, however, Francis held his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square in Rome. After that, the pope went to the hospital, according to Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office Republica.

Accordingly, the operation had been ordered by the Pope’s medical team in the last few days. It was necessary because of an impacted hernia that caused “recurrent, painful, and worsening subocclusive syndromes.” Subocclusive symptoms are dizzy spells. Headaches, blurred vision, pain in one arm and impaired consciousness may occur.

Pope Francis operated on his intestines two years ago

The current operation follows an intestinal operation by Francis almost two years ago. At that time, a delicate operation on the colon was performed. Part of the colon was removed. So-called diverticular stenoses, i.e. protuberances in the intestinal wall, had formed.

A hospital stay by the Pope had already caused great concern among the faithful in April. At that time Francis was able to leave the clinic after three days after suffering from bronchitis. (rjs with dpa)