Three years ago, and after half a century of career, Phil Collins and his mythical Genesis band said goodbye to the stage with a concert in the London O2, in which the drummer showed a worrying and fragile image.

Accompanied by his Genesis Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, Collins gave the concert sitting due to the health problems that have been dragging for yearsand left the stage helped by a cane.

Since then, little or nothing was known about the musician. Now, he himself has given an interview in which reveals its current state of health and slides that it is so deteriorated that propose to retire from music.

“I’m still thinking that I should go down to study to see what happens. I don’t feel like it. The problem is that I have been sick, very sick“explained the 74 -year -old artist, to Mojo. “My vertebrae have been crushing my spinal cord Due to the position in which I play the battery. It is the result of years of touching, “he details.

Phil Collins suffers from type 2 diabetes and, in recent years, has experienced a important and obvious deterioration in its mobility for a column injury that has been progressive since it began to manifest itself in 2007.