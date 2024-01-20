DThe Alpine Ski World Cup has claimed the next prominent fall victim. Olympic champion Petra Vlhova fell during the giant slalom at her home game in Jasna, Slovakia and had to be rescued with the rescue sled. After falling on the very icy and slippery slope, the 28-year-old grabbed her right knee.

Vlhova made a serious inside ski error on the ninth gate. She fell on her back and landed awkwardly in the safety fence. In the finish area, where thousands of fans wanted to celebrate a party for their heroine, there was suddenly an eerie silence. When Vlhova was taken away a few minutes later, she waved to her supporters but appeared to be in pain. According to her team, she was taken to a clinic for examinations. A diagnosis was initially pending.

Numerous other top athletes had major problems with the “Lukova 2” route in the Lower Tatras, resulting in some seemingly grotesque deficits. Only the Swede Sara Hector, Olympic champion in Beijing, coped really well with the conditions. She is ahead of him Final (1 p.m.) already one second ahead of superstar Mikaela Shiffrin (USA). Third is Alice Robinson (New Zealand/+1.05).

The race started late due to the fall of a forerunner. The former world-class athlete Nicole Hosp (Austria), who works as a camera operator for ORF, is also said to have fallen. According to her broadcaster, she was also injured.