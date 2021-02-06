Pedro Heguy, son of Eduardo Russo Heguy and grandson of Alberto Pedro Heguy, two legends of Argentine polo, is still in intensive care at a hospital in Santa Rosa. On the afternoon of this Saturday he underwent a second surgical intervention, as a result of the severe blow he suffered to the head and caused a fracture at the base of the skull.

The first operation was carried out at dawn. It lasted several hours and the little boy endured it: the doctors managed to relieve the cranial pressure caused by the hematoma, according to a close friend of the family, but as the hours passed, the internal pressure rose again, which made necessary an intervention that began around 4 pm on Saturday.

The 11-year-old boy suffered a strong blow to the skull while participating in a polo practice on the fields of the mythical Indios Chapaleufú club, located on provincial route 1 a few kilometers from the town of Intendente Alvear, in the northeast of La Pampa. The little boy fell headlong.

He was taken first to the Alvear hospital and then to the Centeno de General Pico Hospital. But due to the worsening of his condition and a greater complexity of care, he was admitted to intensive care at the Lucio Molas Hospital in Santa Rosa, about 200 kilometers south of Intendente Alvear.

A few days ago the Heguys celebrated a family event: the 80 years of Alberto Pedro Heguy, one of the emblems of the polo dynasty. That celebration, on January 26, was with barbecue, videos and a polo match with the grandchildren, including little Pedro, who was injured this Friday.

Alberto Pedro is one of the members along with his brother Horacio and the brothers Juan Carlos and Alfredo Harriot of the Coronel Suárez polo team who in the 1970s dominated Argentine and world polo by winning the Copa de las Américas. With that training and with Indios Chapaleufú, Alberto Pedro won the Palermo Polo Open 17 times.

The Heguy dynasty continued with the sons of Horacio (Horacio, the twins Bautista and Gonzalo and Marcos) who made up Indios Chapaleufú I and the sons of Alberto Pedro, Eduardo “Russo”, Alberto “Pepe” and Ignacio “Nachi” who formed Chapaleufú Indians II.

Intendente Alvear is the cradle of the great sporting feats of the Heguy. Also where they suffered another hard blow. The other branch of the Heguy, the one started by Horacio, suffered the death of the twin Gonzalo Heguy, at the age of 35, on a Pampean road, when he overturned his truck in April 2000.

The Pampa. Correspondent.