Over the last few hours, one has arrived news concerning the GFVip that has left the world of the web speechless. This time we are talking about Manuel Bortuzzo who is experiencing health problems inside the most spied on house in Italy. In particular, the gieffino has the fever and pains.

During the last period on the net there is nothing but talk of Big Brother Vip. The famous program conducted by Alfonso Signorini is triggering numerous gossip. The most recent concerns Manuel Bortuzzo who demonstrated illnesses until October 2, 2021. His competition is it at risk? Let’s find out together.

L‘experience to the Big Brother Vip by Manuel Bortuzzo is going well. The famous athlete has created a beautiful friendship with Aldo Montano and is experiencing a flirt with the Ethiopian princess Lulù Selassié. Too bad, however, for the health problems that the boy has been experiencing in the last few hours.

In fact, in the past few hours, Manuel Bortuzzo has demonstrated some illnesses until Saturday 2 October 2021, in particular it is fever and other pains. According to some rumors it seems that the latter are due to one cystitis. To remedy this unexpected inconvenience, the direction of Big Brother Vip reserved one private room where he himself can go when he feels like it.

Manuel Bortuzzo’s fever of 38.5 aroused the worry fans but also that of his roommates. Most likely the tampons Covid for all competitors to avoid a outbreak Coronavirus.

Manuel Bortuzzo: how is he now

Currently Manuel Bortuzzo seems to be staying better. The first to worry about him was Lulù Selassié with whom the athlete made a relationship that goes beyond just friendship. The athlete let everyone else know tenants of the house that the fever has gone down. However, if this lasted for more than four days, the boy would have to consider leaving the program.

Other articles that may interest you from the sites of our Network: