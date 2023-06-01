Fans are worried about the former Turin lady of Men and Women who has been missing since last January.

There is concern about the prolonged absence from the social networks of the former lady of Men and Women Isabella Ricci and Fabio Mantovani. Many have pointed out that both have not published anything since January of this year and for this reason they are starting to worry.

Above all, the former lady of Turin used to be very active on Instagram where she published and updated fans daily. However, the last photo of her published dates back to January 17, 2023. Even Fabio has not published anything since January 1st. After which the couple who got married in May 2022 lost track of themselves from social networks.

Even those who tried to contact them privately received no response as if the accounts were no longer active. The ex-lady hasn’t been absent all this time and the fans don’t know what happened. Will she have distanced herself from social media? she could have warned.

“Isn’t it that Isabella and Fabio broke up?” This is the fear of many fans. Others, on the other hand, think it could be a health problem. “In my opinion, health is involved, they didn’t break up” – wrote a user.

Yet another said that Fabio Mantovani continue to use his social account e “to those who ask him how it’s going he replies everything is fine, but he doesn’t mention Isabella”.

Another user admitted to having received a message from Isabella saying: Thanks for the kind thought”.

In short, it is not known why suddenly especially Isabella, a frequent visitor to Instagram, was absent in such a prolonged way from social networks. All that remains is to wait for a signal from Isabella Ricci for the fans, who hope that nothing serious has happened.