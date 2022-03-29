Real Valladolid watches with concern and awaits news from Morocco. And it is that the Moroccan selection was played the pass for the World Cup against Congo. After drawing in the first leg (1-1), the red-and-green team won 4-1 and confirmed his presence at the Qatar event at the end of this year, but in this duel El Yamiq, the starter, had to leave after seven minutes.

The fact that the Moroccan national team played qualifying for the World Cup and that the central defender from Pucelano asked for the change despite what they played for fear that El Yamiq’s injury be serious. Most likely, tests will be done on Wednesday and on Thursday he will be in Valladolid. In the event that the injury prevents him from playing on Saturday, and bearing in mind that Javi Sánchez is suspended, Josema’s time may come or Kiko Olivas, who has not played for several months, could also enter.

For its part, Gonzalo Plata is the starter in Ecuador’s match against Argentina, which he is playing right now Once qualification for the Qatar World Cup is assured and as soon as the match is over, he will travel to Spain to join Real Valladolid’s training dynamics as soon as possible.