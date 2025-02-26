Real Madrid celebrated a good victory against Real Sociedad on Wednesday in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, a triumph fogged by the worrying image of Ceballos, which left the grass Lighting and in tears after a hard clash with Kubo.

The play took place at the edge of the end, in the most tense phase of the game, with Madrid overturned in the defense of the favorable result at home. It was at that moment when the merengue midfielder, in an attempt to snatch the ball from Kubo, He suffered a ugly knee knee blow.

Dani Ceballos fell to the ground between pain gestures And he could not leave the field until medical assists attended him In situ. The only positive detail was that he could abandon by his own foot, although the ostensible limp and tears in his face point to a serious breakdown.

Waiting for confirmation, the sensations left by the images are nothing positive before a key champions week. Next Tuesday Madrid receives Atlético in the first leg of the eighths of the European competition and could do it without one of its key men of this course.